Green vs. Crespo The New Haven Grudge Match Fans Don’t Want to Miss

On October 5, 2017, Josh Crespo (7-5-3, 3 KOs) and Nate Green (9-0, 2 KOs) will meet in the ring for the second time in their young careers in the “Elm City Grudge Match,” the co-feature of Thursday’s installment of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series presented by Main Events. From their contrasting styles to their deep homegrown rivalry, this matchup is guaranteed to deliver fireworks on Thursday night.

Josh Crespo is an aggressive, in-your-face puncher who will stand toe-to-toe with anyone and everyone. He has solid power, a durable chin and fights with an attitude.

In the opposite corner, Nate Green is a technical boxer. Although he lacks the power that his opponent possesses, he does not hesitate to engage. He has a pin-point accurate jab, superb defense and has fought better opposition than Crespo.

Crespo has been calling for this rematch for the last year. While he could have taken the easier road, and built up his record against lesser opposition, he knows a win over Green will be pivotal at this point in his career. He has experienced both high and low points thus far, but he is a fighter who time-after-time puts it all on the line and is willing to go out on his shield. He understands that the window of opportunity for professional fighters is very slim, so he sought out this opportunity and the risks that come with it.

Nate Green is coming off a game-changing win of his own, with an upset decision over Emanuel Rivera in Ponce, Puerto Rico – Rivera’s backyard. Less than two months after the biggest win of his career, Green will get right back in the ring with a hometown rival and familiar foe, but in a higher weight class than their first fight. Green believes that staying active is more important than trying to protect his perfect record, so he is approaching this rematch as a necessary step on his quest to become a world champion.

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the fight is the rivalry between Crespo and Green. Both fighters call New Haven, Connecticut their home, so they will each have significant, opposing crowd support at the Mohegan Sun Arena come fight night. They fight out of competing New Haven boxing gyms, which combined with their first matchup, fuels their deep dislike for each other. Both fighters train at rival gyms at the opposite side of New Haven and Crespo and Green are at the forefront of that rivalry.

According the Main Events’ Matchmaker and 2015 NABF Matchmaker of the Year Jolene Mizzone, “This is a great fight all around. Nate Green is putting his undefeated record on the line against a hungry rival looking for redemption. I wish more fighters would take these types of fights. Not only are they great for the New Haven fans but it is a great fight in the ring too.”

About October 5: The Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series hosts its third installment with a rare Thursday Night edition at the Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Main Event features a ten-round middleweight match-up between Rising Stars’ staple Vaughn Alexander and former middleweight title contender Elvin Ayala. The series is presented by Mohegan Sun and Main Events and feature boxing prospects from New England and around the world. Tickets start at $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.

