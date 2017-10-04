Jamie Cox: The future is now, it’s time to capitalise!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jamie Cox (24-0, 13 KOs) says he is ready to unleash his full potential as he prepares for his World Boxing Super Series quarter-final contest against George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) on October 14 at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

“It’s an honour to be part of the World Boxing Super Series,” said Cox. “Some great names, some great fights, the best fighting the best, that’s what it should be about with The Muhammad Ali Trophy as the end result. I set my targets high and this is the big one.”

Do you see this tournament as a chance to show your full potential?

“I have done it in the gyms with world champions, now it’s time to do it on the big stage. I am looking forward to showcasing myself and show people what I am about and how hard I work in the gym and the dedication I have to the game.”

Are you happy with what you have achieved so far in your career?

“I don’t care about my trophies and what I have achieved so far, the past is irrelevant, I care about the future and the future is now. The goal is to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Beating George Groves is the first step and step by step I will reach my goal.”

How is it to work under John Costello?

“I have been working with John for 10 or 11 years now. John is the man. We are very close, like family. John is honest, he has great passion for the game and he has a great eye for boxing. He sees boxing very good and the technical ability, he has a lot of national champions in his gym and that’s all down to technique. He has a great work ethic. Whether it’s a good or bad situation he is correct and you have to focus on every detail in what he is saying. We have made it far, but now we are going to capitalise!”

How would you describe this training camp compared to your previous preparations?

“It’s serious now. This is page one in the story of my future. I am enjoying and embracing the hard work it takes to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy. And I am not only going to win this trophy for myself; I am winning it for my family, my friends, my promoter, my team. Everyone who really knows me knows that all I really concentrate on is boxing, my family, my friends and my team and I am very loyal to my people. We are all in the same boat.”

