Professional Boxing Returns to San Francisco Oct 21

Professional boxing returns to the city of San Francisco, CA, on October 21, 2017, as hometown hero Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield (19-4-1, 11 KOs), takes on undefeated prospect Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs). The main-event bout will take place at the beautiful historic San Francisco Armory. On the line with be the WBU Welterweight Americas Belt.

Mayfield, who’s been out of the ring for over a year, is looking to get his career back on track with an impressive victory. The San Francisco native is thrilled to get back in the ring, especially in his hometown.

“I really wanted to bring boxing back to San Francisco in a classy manner,” said Karim Mayfield. “The San Francisco Armory is a beautiful venue that holds 4,000 people. We want to get the word out that this will be a friendly atmosphere where everyone of all walks of life can enjoy the fights. I’m facing a young hungry fighter from Mexico in Miguel Dunas who I know is going to bring it. We got a lot of local fighters on the card. It’s going to be a great show for everyone. Tickets are on sale now. I’m going to do a lot of damage come fight night.”

Unbeaten Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Sydney LeBlanc (4-4) was supposed to serve as the co-feature, but LeBlanc had to pull out for undisclosed reasons. A new opponent will be announced soon. The 6-round co-feature bout will be in Super-lightweight division. Miller, who is currently ranked #2 by boxrec.com, was born and raised in San Francisco and is expected to have a lot of fans in attendance.

“This will be the first time I’ll be fighting in my hometown of San Francisco,” an ecstatic Raquel Miller said. “Everyone from my neighborhood, all my family and friends, they’re all coming out to watch me fight. I can’t wait to put on a great show for everyone. I’ll definitely be going for the knockout.”

Also on the card is Sacramento’s Xavier Martinez (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jonathan Alcantara (7-16-2, 1 KO) in an 8-round bout in the featherweight division. Martinez is a member of Floyd Mayweather‘s TMT (The Money Team) and Mayweather Promotions,

San Carlos, CA, resident, Stan Martyniouk (17-2, 3 KOs) vs. Luis Alfredo Lugo (14-27-1, 3 KOs) will do battle in a 6-round super-lightweight clash.

From the Mission District in San Francisco, Middleweight Ricardo Pinell (14-3-1, 8 KOs) vs. Carlos Ruiz (8-3, 3 KOs) go toe-to-toe in a 6-round middleweight bout.

Rounding out the rest of the card is Will Shaw (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lenard Davis (1-0-2) in the

super-lightweight division (4-rounds), super-lightweight Luis Casillas (1-1, 1 KO) vs. TBA, and featherweight Marquita Lee (3-5) vs. TBA.

Tickets priced $40 (standing room only), $50 (floor seats tier 3), $60 (floor seat tier 2), $80 floor tier 1, $125 (front seats), and ringside $250, are on sale now at EVENTBRITE.COM. Doors open up at 5:30 p.m. First bout at 6:00 p.m.

The San Francisco Armory is located at 1800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Located conveniently at the corner of Mission Street and 14th Street, the SF Armory is served by Muni routes, major bus lines and is easily accessible by BART that serves the East Bay and the airport. Parking can be arranged using local lots or valet.

