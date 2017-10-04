Sam Sheedy and Liam Cameron predicting victory in Yorkshire

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

‘Steel City’ middleweights Sam Sheedy and Liam Cameron both insist they will be in the shape of their lives when they meet on October 13 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena.

In a huge Yorkshire derby fight, the pair clash for Sheedy’s Commonwealth middleweight strap, with the encounter being broadcast live on FreeSports TV (Sky Channel 424; Freeview Channel 95; Talk Talk Channel 95; BT Channel 95).

Sheedy, 18-2 (4), won the belt in April after a harder-than-predicted points win over Nigeria’s Abolaji Rasheed. Cameron, 19-5 (7), is hoping it will be third time lucky against Sheedy, after twice failing to win the super-middleweight version of the belt with defeats against Australia’s Zac Dunn (November 2016) and Lancashire’s Luke Blackledge (April 2015).

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

With the winner in line for more big nights under the bright lights, both men know this is a fight they cannot afford to lose and say that the fans, and Freesports TV viewers, are in for a great evening of entertainment.

“Training’s so good,” stated southpaw Sheedy, 29. “It’s like Christmas is coming. It’s like getting a release date. Training’s coming to an end now and I’m looking forward to the fight. Training camp is hard but it’s never not worth it. Win, lose or draw, with everyone coming together, all your friends there and having a great night – it’s always worth it. I’ve been sparring today with JJ Metcalfe, Shea Neary’s son, a very good fighter who’s been putting some pressure on me, and I handled that well. I feel in great shape. It’s like a cake for me – all the different training ingredients, and all I need to do is put it together on fight night, and that’s the final ingredient. I’m very excited.”

“I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life,” countered ‘Cannonball’ Cameron. “I’m ripped, ready and strong. I was sparring Jamie Cox yesterday; I was on the track at 5.30am this morning and beating my times. I’ve got so much confidence going into this fight, not just because it’s Sam Sheedy, it could be anyone. The dieting and nutrition for this fight has been great, but I also know it’s my last chance and the pressure will give me a kick up the a*se. I know I can’t lose this one. I think Sheedy’s head has gone, it’s dawned on him what he’s got to do. On the night, I’ll be an animal, a different Liam Cameron. I’m so confident.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents Sam Sheedy defending his Commonwealth middleweight title against Liam Cameron at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on October 13. The event will be shown live and free on FreeSports TV (Sky Channel 424; Freeview Channel 95; Talk Talk Channel 95; BT Channel 95).

For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.

Read more articles about: liam cameron, sam sheedy

See Also