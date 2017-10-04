TwitterFacebook

Today! Watch Alexander- Ayala Mohegan Sun Weigh In Live Wed 10/4 6pm ET on Facebook

Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Today, Wednesday, October 4 at 6PM ET, fans will be able to watch the live weigh in for The Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series Thursday, October 5 boxing card on the Main events Facebook page:
www.facebook.com/maineventsboxing

About Oct 5: The Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series hosts its third installment with a rare Thursday Night edition at the Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Main Event features a ten-round middleweight match-up between Rising Stars’ staple Vaughn Alexander (10-0, 7 KOs) and former middleweight title contender Elvin Ayala (30-8-1, 13 KOs). Also on the card, Nate Green (9-0, 2 KOs) and Josh Crespo (6-5-3, 3 KOs) will face-off in an eight-round rematch. The series is presented by Mohegan Sun and Main Events and feature boxing prospects from New England and around the world. Tickets start at $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.

Read more articles about: ,
See Also

Boxing Betting

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US