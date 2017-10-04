Today! Watch Alexander- Ayala Mohegan Sun Weigh In Live Wed 10/4 6pm ET on Facebook

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Today, Wednesday, October 4 at 6PM ET, fans will be able to watch the live weigh in for The Mohegan Sun's Rising Stars Boxing Series Thursday, October 5 boxing card on the Main events Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/maineventsboxing

About Oct 5: The Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series hosts its third installment with a rare Thursday Night edition at the Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Main Event features a ten-round middleweight match-up between Rising Stars’ staple Vaughn Alexander (10-0, 7 KOs) and former middleweight title contender Elvin Ayala (30-8-1, 13 KOs). Also on the card, Nate Green (9-0, 2 KOs) and Josh Crespo (6-5-3, 3 KOs) will face-off in an eight-round rematch. The series is presented by Mohegan Sun and Main Events and feature boxing prospects from New England and around the world. Tickets start at $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.

