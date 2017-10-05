Josh Warrington And Zelfa Barrett Spar In Preparation For October 21st

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Josh Warrington and Zelfa Barrett are busy preparing for the most important fights of their respective careers on October 21st in Leeds.

Warrington is on the cusp of a World Title shot, with only unbeaten Dane Dennis Ceylan standing in the way of an IBF World Featherweight Title shot against Welshman Lee Selby.

Barrett is still a prospect at 18-0, testing himself against increasingly difficult opposition. Next up he faces Chris Conwell for the vacant English Super-Featherweight Title.

Leeds hero Warrington has been impressed with Barrett’s performance in their spars and is backing the Manchester talent to win his first professional title later this month.

“Zelfa is looking really sharp,” said Warrington. “He has got some attributes that are very similar to Dennis Ceylan’s but I think he does things a little bit better than Ceylan does. He has a height advantage over me like Ceylan does so it was really useful sparring for the both of us.

“We sparred at a very high pace and I was impressed with his movement. Sparring is sparring but there are certain little things that you pick up on that impress you; he has something about him.

“I’ve always backed Zelfa, he is definitely one to watch for the future. I’m confident that he will win his fight on October 21st and become the new English Champion.”

Chief support on an unmissable evening of action sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2,7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

Undefeated Midlands Area Super-Featherweight Champion Lyon Woodstock takes on Southern Area Champion Craig Poxton in a guaranteed barn burner.

A stellar undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

Tickets for Warrington v Ceylan priced at £30 (Upper Tier), £40 (Lower Tier), £60 (Floor), £100 (Floor), £120 (Floor) and £200 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from:

First Direct Arena

www.firstdirectarena.com

0844 2481585

