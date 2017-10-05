Parker Signs With Team Sauerland

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Team Sauerland is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated British super middleweight Zach Parker (13-0, 10 KOs) on a long-term promotional contract.

The 23 year-old from Derbyshire recently announced himself on the domestic scene with an emphatic first-round knockout victory over Luke Blackledge, in an official eliminator for the British Super Middleweight Championship.

Parker, who has already made a name for himself on the UK’s ‘small hall’ circuit with a number of impressive performances, has expressed his pleasure at signing with Team Sauerland and finally getting the chance to shine on the big stage.

“I can’t thank Team Sauerland enough for this massive opportunity they have given me,’’ said Parker. ‘’I’ve been going under the radar for the last couple years, but now I can really showcase my talents on the biggest stage.

The sky is the limit for me. I believe I have the potential to go all the way and become World Champion, but first, I’ve got my sights

set on the British title. I would like to fight the likes of Rocky Fielding in the near future.”

Parker will make his promotional debut on October 7 at the Hans-Martin-Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart against Matingu Kindele (9-6-1, 3

KOs) on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Quarter-Final clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Avni Yildirim.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is expecting big things from his latest British signing, and believes Parker, who is managed by Neil Marsh and

trained by BCB Promotions’ Errol Johnson and Paul Mann, will soon be a household name in the UK.

“It’s great to add another talented British boxer to our stable,” said Sauerland. “I believe Parker is ready for the big fights now he proved that with his stunning knockout win over Luke Blackledge in Liverpool. He will soon be in line to fight for the British title, after winning his official eliminator, but ultimately, I believe, with the right guidance, he will one day become World Champion.’’

