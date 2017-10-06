TwitterFacebook

Eubank Jr. and Yildirim hit the scales in Stuttgart

Chris Eubank Jr. (75,8 kg) (25-1, 19 KOs) and Avni Yildirim (76,2 kg) (16-0, 10 KO) made weight ahead of Saturday’s Ali Trophy quarter-final at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart.

“I am looking forward to the fight, and I believe I will stop my opponent,” said Chris Eubank Jr.

“The Ali Trophy is the stage for me to show what Chris Eubank Jr. is about, and I will show that I am the best super-middleweight in the world. I can’t wait to get started in this amazing tournament.”

His Turkish opponent is, however, ready to show he has the ability to enter the world stage.

“I am going to make the Turkish people proud,” said Yildirim.

“I am proud to represent my country and the Turkish flag, and I know I have what it takes to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy starting with beating Eubank. He should prepare for war!”

