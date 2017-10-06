Joe Ducker: BCB Midlands Boxing Super Series

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Joe Ducker believes he has a secret weapon getting him to the top of his game ahead of his opening test in next week’s BCB’s Midlands Boxing Super Series.

Eight super featherweights have been paired for four six-round bouts when the elimination tournament begins at Walsall Town Hall next Sunday October 15.

The competition will play out to a final, with the Midlands title up for grabs, and take place over three separate shows, staged by BCB Promotions.

Ducker was present at BCB’s sponsors the Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way, for last month’s draw and was paired with Luke Jones, from Chasetown in Staffordshire.

Jones has managed to get a keep-busy contest under his belt since, outpointing Andy Harris after a four-round outing.

Ducker wasn’t at ringside running the rule over his opponent, preferring to focus on his own game. He last saw ring action at the end of June, defeating Joe Beeden over the distance.

The 32-year-old gas engineer, from Shepshed in Leicestershire, trains in Derby at the base of father-and-son coaching team Mike and Jay Shinfield.

Now Rendall Munroe, the Shinfield’s star graduate and former British, Commonwealth and European champion who challenged for WBC world honours, has joined his camp.

He travels to Leicester once a week to work with Munroe, who is retired but still in great shape and now has a boxing and fitness gym on Elizabeth Street.

Ducker can see the weight dropping off him but still feels healthy and strong, due to assistance from the city’s top fighter in recent years.

“It’s the first time I’ve really been this involved with Rendall and I’m seeing the benefits,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “He’s been up there and you can see why.

“He’s got so much knowledge to pass on, it’s the little things that are making a big difference and it needs to, as I’ve never made super feather before.

“This is the first time I’ve had any sort of notice, too, so I’ve got no excuse not to be at my best and Rendall is helping me to do that.”

Ducker has boxed some prospects over his nine pro outings so far, leading to a chequered record of three wins, four losses and two draws.

He’s already completed six rounds and appeared on television, where he was stopped by Conor Benn in round two of just his third pro fight. He’s also been halted by Steve Brogan.

Steven Beattie and Jay Hughes outpointed him, but he’s seen off Harvey Hemsley and Joe Beeden over-the-distance himself. His one TKO victory came Jason Sillett in three.

Draws came against the most experienced pro in the country, Kristian Laight, and Waqas Mohammed, who is also involved in the Super Series and pitted against Paul Holt.

He said: “I’ve never wanted an easy night, I’ll go anywhere and fight anyone, but I’ve always seem to have been caught late.

“I got two days to get ready for Benn and it ended up being at welterweight, so he was far too heavy for me. I don’t regret it, to box on Sky Sports was too good an opportunity to miss.

“Brogan was at late notice, too, and he got me with a body shot that wouldn’t have stopped me if I’d have been fitter. Beattie and Hughes are both top lads.

“I don’t how they called me and Waqas a draw, I think I beat him all day long. It seemed like he couldn’t handle me.

“I was gutted, because it was my debut. He hasn’t boxed since and that was over a year ago. He’s up against it with Holt, but I wish him the best of luck.”

Ducker insists he knows what to expect from Jones, nearly nine years his junior at 23 with four wins, a draw and a loss on his ledger.

He said: “I’ve seen bits of Luke and he’s got nothing I haven’t seen before. I’ll be ready for what he can bring.

“He’s a front foot fighter with fast hands who works the body well, but I don’t think he’ll be able to handle my strength coming down in weight.

“There’s no one in this that I’m afraid of. I’m not looking past Jones, so I’m not bothered who i get in the semis. I like the look of Josh Baillie, he’s a good operator and he can switch hit.”

Apart from Ducker-Jones; unbeaten Indi Sangha replaces former Midlands champion Paul Holt, who this week announced his retirement. Sangha takes on Waqas Mohammed, Josh Baillie takes on Louis Fielding with Manny Zaber tackling Jack Summers. Alex Florence and Dilly Singh also feature.

The Town Hall first sees Bloxwich’s Luke Paddock shot at world honours, the IBF Youth lightweight bauble against Adam Hague, the night before the Super Series on October 14.

Tickets for either show are on sale now, all priced at £35 and £60 ringside in advance with the latter including a light buffet. It will be £40 standard entry on the door.

For more information, call the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. All are sponsored by the Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Bentley Mill Way.

