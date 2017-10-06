Light-Heavyweight Kye Brooks (Pro Debut) Signs With Prince Ranch Boxing, Blair Cobbs Returns to the Ring

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Prince Ranch Boxing (PRB) has signed light-heavyweight amateur standout, Kye Brooks, who will be making his pro debut, October 14, 2017, at the Palenque de la Feria in Aguascalientes, Mexico. Also making an appearance on the card, is PRB’s unbeaten super-lightweight prospect, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (6-0, 5 KOs), a southpaw from Philly, but who now resides in Las Vegas. Both fighters will have opponents TBA.

“After having success in the amateurs, I’m looking forward to making my pro debut with the Prince Ranch Boxing management team,” said a smiling Kye Brooks. “Greg Hannely is a great man, a trust-worthy person, who I know will get me the right fights while building my career. I just want to go out to Mexico and get a nice victory. In the near future, the boxing world will take notice of my career and what I’m doing in the ring.”

Blair Cobbs, who trains at the Prince Ranch Boxing facility with Brooks, is excited about returning to the ring. This will be Blair’s third fight of 2017.

“I’m happy to be fighting once again and I’m going to Mexico to do some destruction.” Blair Cobbs said. “I’ve been staying busy and I want to thank Greg Hannely for all his hard work and dedication. We have something special going on here at the Prince Ranch Boxing gym. We are making noise in the boxing world and soon enough, everyone will know who we are. I’m working extremely hard in the gym and the hard work will show come fight night.”

Former world champion, Clarence “Bones” Adams, who trains both Cobbs and Brooks, gives his thoughts on his fighters.

“Kye is a very strong puncher and I see him doing a lot of damage early in his career.” stated Bones Adams. “Blair is whooping everyone in the gym. I know he’s going to make a statement in this next fight. Both are great kids who believe in themselves and they certainly have bright futures in boxing.”

In the main-event, unbeaten super-flyweight prospect, Damien “Sugar” Vazquez (11-0, 6 KOs), will face an opponent TBA, in an 8-round bout. Vazquez, Cobbs and Brooks, all fight under the management of Prince Ranch Boxing.

“Prince Ranch Boxing has a talented group of fighters making a name for themselves,” PRB’s Greg Hannely stated. “I’m taking these boys to Mexico to give them the experience of fighting in a different country. Mexico is a great place for these young men to enhance their craft on foreign land. I’m excited to have them all fighting on the same card.”

