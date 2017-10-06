Lyon Woodstock: “I’m In Boxing To Build A Legacy, Not A Record”

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Lyon Woodstock is fast carving a rep as one of British boxing’s best yappers as well as one of its hardest hitters.

And the lethal hooker from Beaumont Leys hopes to chat and splat his way into a major title contest before the season closes next summer.

Last April, in an emotional homecoming at the Leicester Arena, the 24 year old landed the Midland Area super-feather strap, after landing large on the whiskers of defending champ Paul Holt in round three.

‘Everything I said I’d do against Holt, I delivered,’ said Woodstock. ‘He boasted he’d get me into a fight but, after the first round, he didn’t live up to standard.

‘I probably could’ve finished him in the first if I’d chosen. As soon as I turned up the heat a little bit, I knew he couldn’t handle it. I decided I’d had enough and put him away.’

The East Midlander’s potent punching and Kamikaze mindset has established ‘King Lyon’ as a firm fan favourite across the nation. He disagrees with some critics who claim his free swinging wild style will fall short against the competition at the top end of the 130lb crop.

‘I didn’t agree with some of the commentators criticisms against Holt and others. Mid fight, only I know what’s required tactically. I’ve not got it wrong so far, have I?!’ points out the former ABA semi-finalist who meets rugged Southern Area champ Craig Poxton in Leeds later this month.

‘I could devote my whole life to raising money for charity overseas and you’d still find some ‘loser’ who’d have something negative to say. I’m not remotely bothered by the opinions of others. I just do my thing.

‘I’m a pure risk taker and that’s what makes me so exciting to my fans. If you dive into the swimming pool, you get wet. If you step into the boxing ring, you get hit. That simple.

‘I’m very confident that if me and my opponent both let our fists fly mid ring, I’ll come off better. As soon as I lick you, you know about it.

‘But I’ve absolutely no fear of losing. I crave to fight the very best kids, the sooner, the better. Super-feather is littered with quality lads like Walsh, Ward, Zelfa (Barrett), Jupp and Andy Townend. It’s no secret I’d most like to bash-up Mitchell Smith but I’ll fight any of them, all of them. Let’s just have a ‘Royal Rumble’!

‘I’m in boxing to build a legacy, not a record. If I get stopped, I guarantee I’ll bounce back. I’m in this to honour my name.’

