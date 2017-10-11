Raquel Miller to face Lisa Garland on Back to Business card in San Francisco

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Unbeaten female middleweight prospect, Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (4-0, 2 KOs) will now face Lisa Garland (15-8, 8 KOs)

when professional boxing returns to the city of San Francisco, CA, on October 21, 2017. Miller was supposed to battle Sydney LeBlanc (4-4) but the fight fell through. Miller vs. Garland, a 6-round bout, will serve as the co-feature to Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield (19-4-1, 11 KOs) vs. Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs). The card titled “Back To Business” will take place at the historic San Francisco Armory.

“I’m happy they found an opponent for me as I have a lot of family and friends coming to see me fight,” said San Francisco native Raquel Miller. “Garland has a lot of experience and I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I believe my hunger and skill will be to much for Garland to handle though. I’m ready to bring it, and I can’t wait for my hometown fans will see me in action. I’ll be looking to stop Garland before the final bell rings.”

“Back To Business” tickets priced $40 (standing room only), $50 (floor seats tier 3), $60 (floor seat tier 2), $80 floor tier 1, $125 (front seats), and ringside $250, are on sale now at EVENTBRITE.COM or by calling (415) 722-3184. Doors open up at 4:00 p.m. First bout at 5:00 p.m.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

The San Francisco Armory is located at 1800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Located conveniently at the corner of Mission Street and 14th Street, the SF Armory is served by Muni routes, major bus lines and is easily accessible by BART that serves the East Bay and the airport. Parking can be arranged using local lots or valet.

Other Featured Bouts:

8-round bout featherweight bout

Xavier Martinez (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jonathan Alcantara (7-16-2, 1 KO)

6-round bout super-lightweight bout

Stan Martyniouk (17-2, 3 KOs) vs. Luis Alfredo Lugo (14-27-1, 3 KOs)

6-round middleweight bout

Ricardo Pinell (14-3-1, 8 KOs) vs. Carlos Ruiz (8-3, 3 KOs)

4-round bout super-lightweight bout

Will Shaw (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lenard Davis (1-0-2)

4-round bout super-lightweight bout

Luis Casillas (1-1, 1 KO) vs. TBA

4-round bout featherweight bout

Marquita Lee (3-5) vs. TBA Unbeaten female middleweight prospect, Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (4-0, 2 KOs) will now face Lisa Garland (15-8, 8 KOs)

when professional boxing returns to the city of San Francisco, CA, on October 21, 2017. Miller was supposed to battle Sydney LeBlanc (4-4) but the fight fell through. Miller vs. Garland, a 6-round bout, will serve as the co-feature to Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield (19-4-1, 11 KOs) vs. Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs). The card titled “Back To Business” will take place at the historic San Francisco Armory.

“I’m happy they found an opponent for me as I have a lot of family and friends coming to see me fight,” said San Francisco native Raquel Miller. “Garland has a lot of experience and I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I believe my hunger and skill will be to much for Garland to handle though. I’m ready to bring it, and I can’t wait for my hometown fans will see me in action. I’ll be looking to stop Garland before the final bell rings.”

“Back To Business” tickets priced $40 (standing room only), $50 (floor seats tier 3), $60 (floor seat tier 2), $80 floor tier 1, $125 (front seats), and ringside $250, are on sale now at EVENTBRITE.COM or by calling (415) 722-3184. Doors open up at 4:00 p.m. First bout at 5:00 p.m.

The San Francisco Armory is located at 1800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Located conveniently at the corner of Mission Street and 14th Street, the SF Armory is served by Muni routes, major bus lines and is easily accessible by BART that serves the East Bay and the airport. Parking can be arranged using local lots or valet.

Other Featured Bouts:

8-round bout featherweight bout

Xavier Martinez (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jonathan Alcantara (7-16-2, 1 KO)

6-round bout super-lightweight bout

Stan Martyniouk (17-2, 3 KOs) vs. Luis Alfredo Lugo (14-27-1, 3 KOs)

6-round middleweight bout

Ricardo Pinell (14-3-1, 8 KOs) vs. Carlos Ruiz (8-3, 3 KOs)

4-round bout super-lightweight bout

Will Shaw (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lenard Davis (1-0-2)

4-round bout super-lightweight bout

Luis Casillas (1-1, 1 KO) vs. TBA

4-round bout featherweight bout

Marquita Lee (3-5) vs. TBA

Read more articles about: raquel miller

See Also