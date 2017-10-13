“Philly Photo Of The Year” To Be Chosen At The 10th Annual Briscoe Awards

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The art of boxing photography will be celebrated by Philly Boxing History, at the 10th Annual Briscoe Awards, on Sunday for the first time. Ten photographers submitted one shot each from their 2016 body of work to compete for the best boxing “Photo of the Year”. The winning photograph will be chosen by popular vote by all those attending the annual awards ceremony at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, Sunday, October 15, 2017, at 1:00 PM.

The photos represent a sampling of the 2016 Philadelphia fight scene and include action shots, portraits, training photos, and casual pics. The ten competing photographers include Ray Bailey, Daryl Bughman, Darryl Cobb Jr., Jano Cohen, Daniel Cork, Kent Green, Matthew Heasley, Kenny Ludwig, Tim McCloskey, and Chris Toney.

The subjects of their photos include Danny Garcia, Bernard Hopkins, Tevin Farmer, Jesse Hart, Cyclone Hart, Victor Vasquez, Osnel Charles, Jeremy Cuevas, Christopher Brooker, Antowyan Aikens, Atif Oberlton, Samuel Vargas, Jason Sosa, and Omar Douglas.

Attendees of Sunday’s Briscoe Awards will receive a ballot and be asked to vote for their favorite photograph. The votes will be counted, and the winner will be announced live at the event. The winning photographer will receive a Briscoe Medal.

ABOUT THE BRISCOE AWARDS ON OCTOBER 15 FROM 1-4 PM

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies given away – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners, their families, past and present boxers, fight fans, other boxing people, and general sports fans.

This is the tenth year for the Briscoe Awards, which are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy. Past winners at the Briscoe Awards include Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, and many others.

The event returns to Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, the central hub of Philly’s sports stadiums, located at 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Everyone is welcome.

