Taneal Goyco To Win “Upset Of The Year” At Briscoe Awards

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Philly super middleweight Taneal Goyco, returns to the Briscoe Awards for his second-ever trophy for the “Upset of the Year”. Goyco won the same award two years ago and repeats for 2016, with his shocker over rising Maryland prospect Jerry Odom.

The pair met on November 11, 2016, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, and after a rocky start, Goyco punched his way back into the fight was declared the upset winner by TKO after five rounds.

Often taken lightly for his modest ring record, Goyco, 9-10-1, 4 KOs, has made pulling upsets his specialty. He’s recorded the “Upset of the Year” in two of the last three years.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“We’ve only given this award three times over the past ten years,” said John DiSanto of Philly Boxing History Inc. “And Taneal Goyco has won it twice. If you sleep on this guy, he makes you pay for it.”

ABOUT THE BRISCOE AWARDS ON OCTOBER 15 FROM 1-4 PM

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies given away – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners, their families, past and present boxers, fight fans, other boxing people, and general sports fans.

This is the tenth year for the Briscoe Awards, which are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy. Past winners at the Briscoe Awards include Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, and many others.

The event returns to Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, the central hub of Philly’s sports stadiums, located at 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, please call John DiSanto, 609-377-6413 / johndisanto@phillyboxinghistory.com.

The 10th Annual Briscoe Awards will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017, 1-4 PM, at Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Read more articles about: taneal goyco

See Also