Philly Boxing Stars Expected At 10th Annual Briscoe Awards

The 10th Annual Briscoe Awards will be presented tomorrow, Sunday, October 15, 2017, at Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, beginning at 1:00 PM. The event is typically attended by local boxers – past and present, other boxing people, and sports fans. Expected to attend this year are the award winners, Jason Sosa, Jesse Hart, Tevin Farmer, Bernard Hopkins, Damon Allen Jr., Jaron Ennis, Christian Carto, Tyrone Brunson, Dylan Price, and Taneal Goyco.

Additionally, former and current boxing stars like Jeff Chandler, Charles Brewer, Stanley “Kitten” Hayward, Dick Turner, Nate Miller, Charlie “Choo Choo” Brown, Curtis Parker, Mike Everett, Buster Drayton, Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, Ivan Robinson, Mike Rossman, Sidney “Sweat Pea” Adams, Hall of Fame promoter J Russell Peltz, and others typically attend.

Former two-time cruiserweight champion, Steve “USS” Cunningham will serve as the celebrity co-host of the event.

Tickets are available at the door and cost $5. Xfinity Live! is located at 1100 Pattison Avenue, South Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE BRISCOE AWARDS ON OCTOBER 15 FROM 1-4 PM

The Briscoe Awards are named in honor of legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe and the trophies given away – the Briscoe Statue and the Briscoe Medal – all bear the deceased icon’s likeness. The event brings together the local boxing community, including the award winners, their families, past and present boxers, fight fans, other boxing people, and general sports fans.

This is the tenth year for the Briscoe Awards, which are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization, dedicated to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s great boxing legacy. Past winners at the Briscoe Awards include Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia, Steve Cunningham, and many others.

The event returns to Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, the central hub of Philly’s sports stadiums, located at 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at the door as well as BriscoeAwards.com or by calling 609-377-6413. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, please call John DiSanto, 609-377-6413 / johndisanto@phillyboxinghistory.com.

The 10th Annual Briscoe Awards will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017, 1-4 PM, at Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

