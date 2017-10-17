TwitterFacebook

Joey Tiberi headlines a night of championship boxing on Saturday November 11 at the Hockessin PAL in Hockessin, Delaware

Popular lightweight Joey Tiberi will headline a great night of professional boxing at the Hockessin PAL in Hockessin, Delaware on Saturday night, November 11th.

The eight-round battle, which is promoted by Night Night Promotions, will be contested for the USBU title.

Tiberi of Newark, Delaware has a record of 15-2 with eight knockouts.

The 31 year-old Tiberi is on a three fight winning streak, and coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Marlon Lewis on June 23rd in New Castle, Delaware.

Tiberi’s opponent will be announced shortly.

In the eight-round co-feature, Lamont Singletary will take on Hafiz Montgomery for the USBU Cruiserweight title.

Singletary of Dover, Delaware has a record of 8-2 with five knockouts.

The 32 year-old Singletary is a six-year professional, who has a win over undefeated Earl Platt (3-0). Singletary os coming a off a no-contest with Ernest Reyna on June 23rd in New Castle, Delaware.

Montgomery of Toms River, NJ has a record of 4-1 with two knockouts.

The 36 year-old Montgomery is a two -year professional who is coming off his biggest win when he took a six-round majority decision over previously undefeated Austin Bryant on June 22nd in Durham, North Carolina.

In a six-round super bantamweight bout, Ariel Lopez (7-0, 5 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico will fight against an opponent to be named.

In four-round bouts:

Shamelle Baldwin will make her pro debut against Chrystal Beyers (0-1) of Ohio in a Welterweight bout.

Weusi Johnson (2-5) of Wilmington, DE will face Edgar Cortez (4-4) of Vineland, NJ in a super bantamweight fight.

Michael Crain of Smyrna, DE will make his pro debut against Anthony Wood in a middleweight bout.

Maurice Horne (1-0, 1 KO) of Middletown, DE battles Maurice Amaro (2-10, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA in a light heavyweight bout.

Stanley Harvey (1-6, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA will fight pro debuting Dino Peralta in a middleweight scrap.

Brandon Mullins will make his pro debut in super middleweight bout.

Warris Armany will make his pro debut against Joshua Cook (0-1) of Newark, NJ in a welterweight contest.

Tickets for this outstanding night of boxing range from $60 for General Admission ($65 at the door) and $45 for General Admission ($50 at the door) and can be purchased by calling 302-540-7203, 302-339-0648 or 302-650-8678.

Service members will receive a $10 discount with ID

