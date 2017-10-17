Three Title Bouts Added To Exciting Josh Taylor v Miguel Vazquez Bill

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Josh Taylor is fast becoming one of the hottest commodities in British boxing – with over 1.1 million viewers tuning into Channel 5 for his last fight against domestic rival Ohara Davies in July. This time around, he undoubtedly faces his toughest challenge to date in the form of former world champion Miguel Vazquez, and with a packed array of talent on the undercard, this could well end-up being a night to remember for UK boxing fans.

Following her destructive first round stoppage win on the ‘York Hall Brawl’ undercard on October 7th, exciting prospect Chantelle Cameron (3-0-0) will face Mexico’s durable contender Edith Ramos (6-1-1) for the vacant IBO Inter-Continental super featherweight strap, as she looks to push towards her lofty world-level ambitions. This will be Cameron’s first title fight as a pro, and she will be looking to continue her perfect start to life in the paid ranks.

Having also claimed victory on the ‘York Hall Brawl’ undercard, heavyweight sensation Martin Bakole (9-0-0) faces a stern test of his credentials against the also-unbeaten Ali Baghouz (10-0-1) for the vacant IBO Continental title. Bakole has been causing a stir in gyms up and down the country, and will be looking to show both those in the arena and those watching at home what the fuss is all about.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

New Cyclone signing Jason Easton (10-0-0) will feature as chief support on the bill, as he defends his IBO Inter-Continental super-lightweight title against the undefeated Czech champion Josef Zahradnik (9-0-0). Easton’s last bout against Belgium’s Steve Jamoye on the Josh Taylor vs. Ohara Davies undercard was an all-out nine round war before the Scot prevailed, and this bout has ‘Fight of the Night’ written all over it.

Fresh from his brutal early stoppage win on the George Groves vs. Jamie Cox undercard, explosive prospect Chris Billam-Smith (2-0-0) continues his development in a four-round contest. The Bournemouth cruiserweight ended both of his contests to date inside a round, including the stunning stoppage of the experienced Russ Henshaw on his debut.

Elsewhere on the card, local prospects Michael McGurk (9 – 0), Aston Brown (2 – 0), Iain Trotter (4 – 0) and Craig MacIntyre (7 – 0) will also feature against opponents to be announced in the near future.

LIMITED TICKETS FOR ‘RISK vs REWARD’ – TAYLOR vs VAZQUEZ AT ROYAL HIGHLAND CENTRE, EDINBURGH ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 11th ARE NOW ON SALE – PRICED £60, AND VIP INNER RINGSIDE AT £125 + BOOKING FEES, AND AVAILABLE FROM WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK OR CALL 0844 844 0444.

The scene is set for a huge night of championship boxing on November 11 in Edinburgh, headlined by an action-packed encounter between two world class super-lightweight boxers in Josh Taylor and Miguel Vazquez, with the winner moving one step closer to a world title shot. The Royal Highland Centre is almost sold out, with only outer-ringside (£60) and VIP (£125) tickets still available, as anticipation builds to this huge night of boxing on November 11th. You can follow all of the build-up on our twitter handle – @CyclonePromo ; and/or our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/CyclonePromotions

Doors will open at 5pm at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh on Saturday November 11th.

Read more articles about: Josh Taylor, Miguel Vazquez

See Also