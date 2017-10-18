Chantelle Cameron talks upcoming IBO Inter-Continental Lightweight title challenge, life under the McGuigan’s and more

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Cyclone Promotions have today announced that rising star Chantelle Cameron will contest the IBO Inter-Continental Lightweight title against Mexican Edith Ramos on November 11.

The pair will clash on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s WBC World Silver Super Lightweight title defence against the classy Miguel Vazquez at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

Former Team GB standout Cameron opened up about her feelings ahead of her first professional title contest. She said, “I’m so grateful to my team, the McGuigan’s for getting me this opportunity at this stage of my career.

“I feel like I’m ready for this step up. I’ve spent years on Team GB, mixing in the best amateur fighters in the World. It’s going to be a really exciting fight and I’m confident of putting on a great display on November 11 in Edinburgh.”

Cameron continued, “Mexican’s are tough and durable and they always come to win. This will make the fight more exciting as I can show off what I’ve been learning under the guidance of Shane (McGuigan).”

Cameron has linked up with Cyclone Promotions and is training at the McGuigan Gym itself in London. The Northampton native weighed in on how life is treating her at the McGuigan HQ.

The vibrant 26 year old stated, “Training is absolutely fantastic. I couldn’t be happier with how things are going.

“I felt like I’d gone a bit stale at GB. Things couldn’t be more different now. I’m learning new things every day in the gym and I thrive off that. I feel like a different person because of it.”

Women’s Boxing is not just on the rise in the UK but Worldwide. Cameron elaborated on what her aims are in the world of Professional Boxing. Cameron said, “I want to inspire more women to get into boxing. Boxing is a fantastic sport that can help anyone and I’d love to see more women going to boxing gyms.

“I also want to make the people of Northampton proud. Northampton is a great little town that’s full of talent, and I want to show people that if you work hard you can achieve anything you want.”

