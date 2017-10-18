FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Studying will be replaced by punching on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET start), November 11, when the National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA), in association with USA Boxing, presents “Collegiate Fight Night” at Maurer Auditorium (town hall on Mt. Vernon St.) in Winchester, Massachusetts.

An entertaining evening of 10 amateur bouts are scheduled as the Cadets of the United States Military Academy at West Point take on a New England all-star caliber team comprised of boxers from the Coast Guard Academy (New London, CT), University of Massachusetts, University of Connecticut, Trinity College and Harvard University.

“College boxing is not just a sport but also a high-impact leadership development activity,” NCBA president Eric Buller said. “Come out and support these young men and women who face the highest levels of rigor in the classroom and the boxing gym. They will ultimately be the future leaders of our companies, communities and our nation. Each has worked hard to earn membership in the “Six-Minute Fraternity”.

Two West Points Cadets from Winchester, Luca LoConte Bota and Jack Ward, will headline the event in the homecoming.

Former professional world champions “Irish” Micky Ward (Lowell) and Jose Antonio “El Gallo” Rivera (Worcester) will be special guests at “Collegiate Fight Night”.

Seacoast Ticket Agency is the exclusive online (www.seacoastticket.com) and phone (1.800.382.5242) ordering ticket service for “Collegiate Fight Night”. Tickets plus ($2.50 service fee) are priced at $20.00 for general admission and limited $40.00 ringside reserved. Limited $500 VIP packages are also available and include four ringside reserved tickets, including a pre-event reception at Lucias Ristorante in Winchester (cash bar), company name recognition in the event program, post and pre-event Meet & Greet with special guest boxers at Lucias. Tickets may be available to purchase fight night at the door, however, this event is expected to sell-out in advance.

