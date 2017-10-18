Damien Vazquez, Blair Cobbs and Tye Brooks Victorious in Mexico

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated prospects, super-flyweight Damien “Sugar” Vazquez (12-0, 6 KOs), super-lightweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (7-0, 5 KOs), and light-heavyweight Tye Brooks (1-0, 1 KO), all who fight under the Prince Ranch Boxing (PRB) management banner, were victorious this past Saturday at the Palenque de la Feria in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The card was promoted by Damien Vazquez’s “Sugar Promotions” in associations with Malibu Films and SOBA Recovery Centers.

In the scheduled 8-round main event, Damien Vazquez, stopped his opponent Ivan Galicia Morelos, retiring the Mexican native who didn’t come out for the fifth round. Blair Cobbs went the distance with Hugo Padilla, winning a unanimous 6-round decision. Tye Brooks won his pro debut with a first round knockout over Ivan Najera. New signee’s, flyweight Maryan Salazar (6-2, 4 KOs) and lightweight Issac Avelar (13-0, 8 KOs) were also victorious. Avelar went the distance for the first time winning an 8-round unanimous decision, while Salazar won a 4-round unanimous decision.

“I was very happy that the Prince Ranch Boxing team went out there and got victories, going 5-0 in Mexico,” said Greg Hannely president of Prince Ranch Boxing. “The goal is to keep our stable of boxers constantly fighting. With each bout they are getting the experience they need to help them prepare fight bigger fights. We have big plans moving forward and as we grow, the boxing world will take notice.”

“It was a great show with a lot of up and coming talent,” said president of Sugar Promotions Oscar Vazquez. “Sugar Promotions is just getting started and we are off to a great start. We will be making an announcement shortly about our next show.”

“Vazquez, Cobbs and Brooks, all gained quality experience and confidence with these victories,” said head trainer Clarence “Bones” Adams, “All the hard work in the gym is paying off. All three of them will be back in the gym next week, ready to put in more work.”

