World Class Boxing Returns To The Reno/Sparks Convention Center November 17th

Let’s Get It On Promotions and the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa are pleased to announce an exciting night of world-class professional boxing Saturday, November 17th, 2017 at the Reno/Sparks Convention Center. The card will be co-headlined by lightweight sensation Gabriel Flores Jr., and Reno’s own Oscar Vasquez in separate bouts.

The youngest-ever Top Rank Inc. signed fighter, Gabe Flores Jr. (4-0, 3KOs) is on a meteoric rise in the fight game. The Stockton, CA seventeen-year-old manages to fight as he is completing high school. For the third time he will fight in Northern Nevada, where he regularly draws hundreds from his hometown. Flores will fight in a four-round lightweight bout.

Reno’s own Oscar Vasquez (14-1) is coming off an impressive ten-round unanimous decision victory this August in Fallon against the tough Javier Gallo. Vasquez is currently ranked fifteenth in the world in the flyweight division by the World Boxing Organization. Vasquez will be fighting Victory Ruiz (22-7) in a ten-round fight.

Ricardo Lucio Galvan, also from Reno, will be making his pro debut on November 17th. Galvan, a second-year business major at UNR, is also a Dreamer. He is enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and hopes he can use his boxing career to bring awareness to the issue. He is an experience amatuer with nearly eighty bouts. Galvan will be fighting in a four-round jr. lightweight bout.

Carson City’s Diego Elizondo (1-0) will be returning to the ring on November 17th after beating Chandler Clements via unanimous decision in Fallon in August. Elizondo attributes his toughness to his Basque and Mexican heritage. He will be fighting in a four-round lightweight bout.

Super flyweight Bruno Escalante (14-3-1) of Redwood City, CA is slated to fight in a six-round bout in Reno. Escalante is trying to get his world title run back on track after some recent bumps in the road. Born in Cebu City, Philippines, Escalante is one of a handful of young Filipino boxers who are carrying the torch for Pinoy boxing. Escalante will be fighting the tough Alex Rangel (17-7).

Rounding out the card is bantamweight Brent Venegas (3-0) of Stockton, CA. Venegas is scheduled for a four-round scrap.

More information will be announced soon. Fight card subject to change.

First bell is at 7pm. Tickets are available and can be purchased at the Atlantis Gift Shop $35, $65, $100, by calling Atlantis Special Events 888.551.7007 or 775.824.4467, or via ticketmaster.com.

