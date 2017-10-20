Andrade-Fox Weigh In Results, Fight Night Tomorrow On HBO

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

2 time Jr. Middleweight World Champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade weighed in for his first ever Middleweight bout at a ready 160 lbs, while opponent Alantez “Slyaza” Fox came in at a 159.5 lbs.

The 12-round Middleweight co-feature battle will take place from Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York on tomorrow’s HBO “Boxing After Dark” starting at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT featuring main event Jezereel Corrales vs. Alberto Machado in a 12 round WBA Jr. Lightweight title bout.

The Andrade-Fox bout is being co-promoted by Joe Deguardia’s Star Boxing®, Banner Promotions, A Team Promotions in association with Dibella Entertainment.

FACTS:

Corrales vs. Machado is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super World Super Featherweight Championship, to be held Saturday, October 21 at the Turning Stone in Verona, New York. The main event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by TECATE, THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING, Casa Mexico Tequila, and Thor: Ragnarok, and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT.

ABOUT TURNING STONE RESORT AND CASINO:

Host of the October 21st event, Turning Stone Resort Casino is an award-winning destination resort, which continues to distinguish itself as a premier venue for fight-of-the-year level boxing. The October event will mark Turning Stone’s 23rd nationally-televised boxing event, cementing the resort as a leading destination for nationally-televised combat sports. Turning Stone is celebrated for its noteworthy boxing events such as boxing legend Mike Tyson selecting the resort as the venue for his world debut as a promoter, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali made her boxing debut at Turning Stone and in April 2015, Turning Stone was selected to host “Fight of the Year” contender – Matthysse vs. Provodnivkov – over arenas in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. Turning Stone features world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 signature restaurants and dining options, two spas, an all-new 125,000 square foot Las Vegas style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues with live entertainment every weekend.

TICKETS:

Tickets for this highly anticipated matchup are on sale now and available for $65 for ringside seats and others priced at $25, $30, $40 and $49, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office, by calling 315-361-7469 or online at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

