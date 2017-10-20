Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction caps judging career of Clark Sammartino

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

His induction into the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame (CBHOF) on Saturday night, October 28, as part of the six-member Class of 2017, will cap the boxing career of retiring judge Clark Sammartino at 13TH annual CBHOF Gala Induction Dinner in the Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun.

The other new CBHOF inductees are pioneer boxer “Professor” Charles Hadley, ring physician Dr. Tony Alessi, referee/judge Dick Flaherty, boxing writer Dan Parker and boxer/boxing contributor Hugh Devlin, Sr.

A graduate of Brown University, the now 80-year-old Sammartino has enjoyed two other careers as an oral surgeon and investment advisor at Blue Fin in Providence, in addition to his role as an international boxing judge since 1985.

“I first got into boxing because Joey Angelo married my cousin,” Sammartino explained. “He fought back in the early forties. Joey fought Willie Pep twice and Sandy Saddler. That’s what got me started. We used to have the great Monday Night Fights at Rhode Island Auditorium and I remember watching Rocky Marciano fight “Tiger” Ted Lowry there.”

Because he was a successful oral surgeon, Clark could take long weekends to judge fights all over the world. His first and most memorable world title fight was Vinny Paz-Greg Haughn I. Through his long career, Sammartino judged more than 400 pro fights, including 50 major world title fights.

The list of boxers whose fights Sammartino judged reads like a Who’s Who of Boxing during the past 32 years: Mike Tyson, Oscar de la Hoya, Evander Holyfield, Julio Cesar Chavez, Johnny Tapia, Naseem Hamed, Chris Eubank, Marco Antonio Barrera, Mark Johnson, Wayne McCullough, Wladimir Klitschko, Gennady Golovkin, Anthony Joshua, Sergey Kovalev, Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Lopez, Nonito Donaire, Acelino Freitas, Ivan Calderon, Felix Trinidad, Tommy Morrison and many more.

Sammartino, who proudly says he never missed a day of work in 40 years, has decided to retire, although he’ll remain a boxing fans for the rest of his life. “I started slowing down at my age, doing local shows and maybe three or four world title fights a year, mostly WBO and IBF,” Sammartino remarked. “I had a tough bout with pneumonia the past 5-6 months and that made working difficult.”

His CBHOF induction is a fitting ending and tremendous tribute to Sammartino and his career in boxing. “I’m humbled to be inducted into the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame,” he said. “This is a great way to end my career.”

