Devin Haney Returns to the Ring Nov 4 in Atlanta, GA

Undefeated super-lightweight prospect, 18-year old sensation, Devin “The Dream” Haney (17-0, 11 KOs), will make his return to the ring on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta. Haney, who resides in Las Vegas, NV, will square off against Hamza Sempewo (14-8, 7 KOs) of Kampala, Uganda. Haney vs. Sempewo, an 8-round bout in the super-lightweight division, will serve as the co-main event to heavyweight’s, Devin “The General” Vargas (19-4, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, vs. Galen “Bad Boy” Brown (44-38-1, 25 KOs) of St. Joseph’s, Missouri.

The card titled, “Remembering Our Fallen Officers Charity Boxing Gala” is being promoted by Fight Tyme Promotions, the Atlanta Boxing Association, in conjunction with Devin Haney Promotions. A live Pay-Per-Stream broadcast will be available exclusively on Fight Tyme Live for $5.99

Tickets for “Remembering Our Fallen Officers Charity Boxing Gala” are priced at GENERAL ADMISSION $500.00, CORPORATE & V.I.P. TABLES of 10 Seats including Dinner $5,000.00, and are available at www.FightTyme.com/Atlanta.

Haney, who captured the WBC Youth World lightweight title at just 18-years old, the youngest to ever do so, is excited about fighting in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first time in his career.

“This will be my first time fighting in Atlanta and I’m excited to bring an exciting fight to all those who’ll be in attendance,” said Devin Haney. “Everyone who’s seen me fight, knows I like to put on a great show. One thing I know for sure…there’s going to be fireworks coming from my fists on fight night, that you can guarantee.”

William Haney who is the father, trainer, and manager of Devin Haney, explains why this fight means so much.

“Devin hasn’t gotten the chance yet to fight in the Atlanta area as a professional,” said William Haney. “Our goal is to fight in every major media market in America and Atlanta, Georgia is a great place to expand the Devin Haney brand. Devin is getting better with each fight and November 4th, everyone watching will see why he is the future of boxing.”

The official weigh in will take place Friday, November 3, 2017 (5PM EST – 7PM EST) at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 265 Peachtree Center Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA, 30303-7402.

More fights, opponents and rounds will be announced shortly. On fight night, doors open at 5PM EST (Casino & Cocktails); 7PM EST (Dinner); and #FightTyme begins at 8:30PM EST (Broadcast Starts at 7PM featuring opening words by world renown motivational speaker Les Brown). The entire card will be available to watch live by subscribing to #FightTyme on your Android, Apple, Apple TV, FireStick, Computer, MoovieTyme.com or Roku Devices.

