Weights from San Francisco’s Back To Business Card
Main Event
Karim Mayfield 147 vs. Miguel Dumas 147
8-round Middleweight Co-Main Event
Raquel Miller 157 vs. Lisa Noel Williams 154
8-Round Super-Featherweight Bout
Xavier Martinez 131 vs. Raymond Chacon 125
6-Round Middleweight Bout
Ricardo Pinell 165 vs. Carlos Ruiz 169
4-Round Super-Lightweight Bout
Willie Shaw 137 vs. Lennard Davis 137
INFO: Professional boxing returns to the city of San Francisco, CA, on October
21, 2017, as hometown hero Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield (19-4-1, 11
KOs), takes on undefeated prospect Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs). The
main-event bout will take place at the beautiful historic San Francisco
Armory. On the line with be the WBU Welterweight Americas Belt.
Tickets priced $40 (standing room only), $50 (floor seats tier 3), $60
(floor seat tier 2), $80 floor tier 1, $125 (front seats), and ringside $250,
are on sale now at EVENTBRITE.COM.
Doors open up at 5:30 p.m. First bout at 6:00 p.m. The San Francisco
Armory is located at 1800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Located
conveniently at the corner of Mission Street and 14th Street, the SF Armory
is served by Muni routes, major bus lines and is easily accessible by BART
that serves the East Bay and the airport. Parking can be arranged using
local lots or valet