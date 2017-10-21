Weights from San Francisco’s Back To Business Card

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Main Event

Karim Mayfield 147 vs. Miguel Dumas 147

8-round Middleweight Co-Main Event

Raquel Miller 157 vs. Lisa Noel Williams 154

8-Round Super-Featherweight Bout

Xavier Martinez 131 vs. Raymond Chacon 125

6-Round Middleweight Bout

Ricardo Pinell 165 vs. Carlos Ruiz 169

4-Round Super-Lightweight Bout

Willie Shaw 137 vs. Lennard Davis 137

INFO: Professional boxing returns to the city of San Francisco, CA, on October

21, 2017, as hometown hero Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield (19-4-1, 11

KOs), takes on undefeated prospect Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs). The

main-event bout will take place at the beautiful historic San Francisco

Armory. On the line with be the WBU Welterweight Americas Belt.

Tickets priced $40 (standing room only), $50 (floor seats tier 3), $60

(floor seat tier 2), $80 floor tier 1, $125 (front seats), and ringside $250,

are on sale now at EVENTBRITE.COM.

Doors open up at 5:30 p.m. First bout at 6:00 p.m. The San Francisco

Armory is located at 1800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Located

conveniently at the corner of Mission Street and 14th Street, the SF Armory

is served by Muni routes, major bus lines and is easily accessible by BART

that serves the East Bay and the airport. Parking can be arranged using

local lots or valet

