European Title Chance for Brace – Newport Centre, December 9th

WBC International Female Bantamweight Champion Ashley Brace will challenge Spaniard Melania Sorroche for the vacant European Title at the Newport Centre on Saturday December 9th. Brace is undefeated in 7 fights since turning professional in 2015 and has fast tracked her way to the top with several impressive performances, most notably a TKO victory in April over Alexandra Vlajk to claim the WBC International title.

Ashley Brace is delighted to be headlining a historic night for Welsh boxing:

“It is a dream come true for me to fight for such a prestigious title at home in Wales. These are the big fights I crave and I can’t wait to make Welsh boxing history by being the first female fighter to win the European title.”

Sorroche will provide the toughest test of Ashley’s career so far. Her record stands at 13 wins with just 2 defeats and 1 draw and last year she lost a narrow split decision in challenging for the WBA World Title. Capturing the European title would put either boxer in prime position to challenge the WBC World Champion Yazmin Rivas in 2018.

Ashley Brace’s manager Chris Sanigar believes his boxer has what it takes to be victorious:

“Ashley has been training hard at St. Joseph’s Gym in Newport with Tony Borg, she is very lucky to have very high level sparring and I think that will make the difference on the night. We have seen that Ashley has an excellent work rate and hopefully she can break down her opponent and get the win. It will be great for Welsh boxing and female boxing to have a European Champion from South Wales.”

Promoter Jamie Sanigar is pleased to be back in Newport promoting this bumper card;

“It is great to be bringing a European title to Newport and giving Ashley Brace home advantage. This is Ashley’s big chance to win a major title and put herself in prime position to challenge for world honours. We will be announcing more title fights to the bill over the next week and this is set to be a massive night for Welsh boxing.”

Tickets are available on from the box office on 0117 949 6699 and are priced at £60 VIP Ringside, £50 Ringside, £40 Outer Ringside, £30 Unreserved Seating. Under 16’s £10 accompanied by an adult.

