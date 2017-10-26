Undefeated Junior Welterweight KO Artist Shoh Ergashev Added to Jacobs vs. Arias Undercard

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The one to watch, 25-year-old knockout sensation Shohjahon “Descendant of Tamerlane” Ergashev has been added to the untelevised undercard of the Saturday, November 11, Danny Jacobs vs. Luis Arias and Jarrell Miller vs. Mariusz Wach boxing event at NYCB LIVE: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Jacobs vs. Arias and Miller vs. Wach are presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, in association with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Salita Promotions and Roc Nation Sports. It will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum.

Considered one of the best current prospects coming out of Central Asia, the popular Ergashev (9-0, 9 KOs) is a former four-time national champion in his home country. As a professional, the dangerous southpaw has won his last five fights in the first round.

“I came to the US to show that I am the best fighter in the world,” said Ergashev. “I look for the knockout in every fight and November 11 is no different. It’s my biggest stage and I will put on a show!”

To prepare for his six-round showdown, Ergashev is training at Kronk Gym in Detroit with well-known Javan SugarHill Steward, who says he is looking fearsome in sparring.

“He’s a big puncher, with good athleticism and great potential,” said Steward. “I look forward to working with him and seeing him develop in the talent-rich junior welterweight division.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita says although Ergashev is a new name in the United States, he is already well-known in his Uzbek community.

“Shoh has the power, skills and charisma to be a star in boxing,” said Salita. “He has a very loyal fan base as well. Although it’s his first fight in the US, he will have hundreds of people from his community in New York City and from around the country, and even from Russia, coming to support him on November 11.”

In his last appearance, in June at the Floyd Mayweather Boxing Academy in Zhukovka, Russia, Ergashev needed less than a minute to knock opponent Sunatollo Rakhmatulloev down twice and stop him at 0:50 of the first round.

In other action that night, undefeated New York City police officer Dimash “Lightning” Niyazov (12-0, 5 KOs) born in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, now residing in Staten Island, NY, will also fight in a six-round lightweight bout on the non-televised portion of the undercard.

