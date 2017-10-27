Salina Aztec Queen Barrios Returns to the Ring Nov 2 Against Decorated Amateur Zarina Tsoloyeva

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated female sensation, super-lightweight Selina “Aztec Queen” Barrios (2-0, 1 KO), returns to the ring Thursday, November 2, 2017 in Louisiana at The Rayne Civic Center. Barrios will face the highly touted Zarina Tsoloyeva (Pro Debut) from Zhaksy, Kazakhstan, in a 4-round bout in the super-lightweight division. The card titled “RAYNE RISING” is presented by Bad Chad’s Boxncar Promotions.

Barrios, who hails from San Antonio, TX, is the older sister of undefeated super-lightweight contender, Mario Barrios (20-0, 12 KOs). As an amateur, Selina had a remarkable record of (80-3), most of which came by stoppage. She has a notable win against USA Olympian and Top Rank fighter, Mikaela Mayer (2-0, 2 KOs), and vows to make a statement against Tsoloyeva.

“Even though Tsoloyeva is making her pro debut, she’s a big step up in competition,” Selina Barrios said. “She had a great amateur career and I know she’s going to be a tough opponent. All I know is I’m going to bring the heat, and show her why I’m the most dangerous fighter in women’s boxing.”

Selina Barrios is guided by longtime boxing manager, Kerry Daigle, who believes Barrios is one of the most exciting boxers he’s seen in years.

“Selina has that fighting style that every boxing fan loves,” said Kerry Daigle. “She’s nonstop action every time she steps in the ring. I haven’t seen a fighter like her in a long time, male or female. She has that special something that you can’t explain but you know is extraordinary. She’s in a very competitive fight, against a very skilled fighter in Zarina Tsoloyeva. When I asked her if she was willing to fight such a decorated amateur fighter, she said yes, with no hesitation. That’s what I love about Selina, she’s ready to fight anyone, anywhere.”

Zarina Tsoloyeva, best known for her resemblance to actress Angelina Jolie, won a bronze medal in the Kazakh national championships. She’s a highly accomplished amateur champion with great boxing skills.

Tickets to "RAYNE RISING" priced $25 General Admission (Pre-sale), ($30 general admission tickets at the door), $125 VIP Ringside, and $800 1st Row Executive Tables, are on sale now

The Rayne Civic Center is located at 210 Frog Festival Dr, Rayne, LA 70578. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. first bell at 7:00 p.m.

