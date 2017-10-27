Summers vs. Sherriff

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tipton’s Ricky Summers and Coventry’s Joe Sherriff go head-to-head for the vacant Midlands Area Light Heavyweight Title next month.

The duo are both coming off career first defeats against top quality opposition, which has increased both of their profiles meaning the winner will be looking to earn Area Title honours and but themselves back among the domestic elite.

Summers suffered a points defeat to Frank Buglioni for the British Title back in July after pushing ‘the Wise Guy’ all the way over 12 rounds. Sherriff lost on points to Jake Ball in an equally absorbing clash last month.

Now, the Midlands pair meet over ten rounds on BCB Promotions’ show, in association with MTK Birmingham and sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, at the Imperial Banqueting Suite, Bilston, on Saturday, 25th November.

The title fight was originally scheduled to take place at Walsall Town Hall but, following the tragic death of Reagan Asbury outside the venue earlier this month, the show has been moved to Bilston as a sign of respect to all those affected. A ten bell salute will be rung before the main event as a mark of respect.

The show also features a packed undercard.

MTK fighters Jason Welborn and James Beech Junior are also in action. Rowley Regis’ Welborn is in action for the first time since his impressive victory over previously unbeaten Marcus Morrision in March whilst Beech will be looking to build on a first stoppage victory, over Russ Midgley, that he recorded last month.

Unbeaten Stoke cruiserweight, Luke Caci, is also back in action. The 27 year-old has recorded four straight victories since turning professional at the beginning of the year and will be looking to end 2017 in style.

Two debutants complete the card. Wolverhampton cruiserweight, Antony Woolery, and Stoke middleweight, Nathan Heaney, will be looking to kick off their professional careers in style.

Limited tickets are available priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include food), and can be purchased by calling the boxers.

The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall, who will host weigh-in and aftershow party, click here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/

