Victory Sports & Entertainment’s Sonny “Pretty Boy” Fredrickson back in action at the WBA Convention’s Night of Boxing

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Victory Sports & Entertainment’s highly touted Junior Welterweight, Sonny “Pretty Boy” Fredrickson (17-0 11 Kos) will return to the ring tomorrow at the WBA Convention’s boxing card taking place in Medellin, Colombia.

The WBA is hosting its 96th Annual Convention in Medellin, Colombia from October 30 through November 2nd. As it does at every convention, the WBA will be helping to stage a boxing card for all of the boxing luminaries in attendance. As the 9th ranked fighter in the WBA’s Junior Welterweight rankings, the WBA chose Sonny for one of the highly coveted slots. “I am very proud to fight at the WBA’s 96th Convention and feel honored that President Gilberto Mendoza personally chose me to fight on this show,” states Fredrickson. “I hope to one day fight for the WBA World Championship and look forward to putting on a good show in front of all the convention attendees,” Fredrickson continued.

Fredrickson will face undefeated Colombian native Placido Ramirez (10-0, 7 KOs). “I know Ramirez is tough and that he will be looking to represent his country at this fight, but I’ve trained hard. I had a great camp and I am ready for a great fight,” says Fredrickson.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Rick Torres, President of Victory Sports, feels that this fight can provide a springboard to bigger and better things for Fredrickson. “The Junior Welterweight Division is an exciting weight class, and with Terrance Crawford moving up to Welterweight, there are going to be a lot of opportunities for young fighters like Sonny at 140.” We expect Sonny to keep moving up the rankings and hope that he will be in a position to challenge for a world title in 2018. We are very grateful to Gilberto and the WBA for providing this opportunity for Sonny and are certain he will not disappoint” states Torres.

Mike Leanardi, COO of Victory sports, adds “I want to thank Gilberto Mendoza Jr. and the WBA for affording us the opportunity to fight at this year’s convention in Medellin.” He continues, “I have the utmost confidence in Sonny and look forward to him putting on a great performance Wednesday night.”

With the recent addition of former world champion Jose Pedraza, Victory Sports continues to grow its roster and profile in the sport. Having Sonny Fredrickson on the WBA Convention card only helps to solidify their position as an emerging managerial force in boxing.

Founded by noted sports attorney Rick Torres and boxing trainer Mike Leanardi, Victory Sports & Entertainment is an athlete management company with offices in New York and Las Vegas.

Read more articles about: sonny fredrickson

See Also