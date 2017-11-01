Brad Pauls: Fireworks at the Hall

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Brad Pauls can’t wait to get back in the ring and chasing the knockout on BCB Promotions’ ‘Fireworks at the Hall’ show at the Guildhall, Plymouth, on Sunday (5th November).

‘The Newquay Bomb’ will be up against the tireless Emmanuel Moussinga over four rounds.

The 24-year-old feels Moussinga could be the perfect opponent as he goes in search of his fifth stoppage in eight fights.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“I know he is quite a durable fighter and I have seen a couple of videos of him,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “He has a good work-rate and I don’t think he will fall over easily so it will be a challenge.

“I just have to use what I have been practising in training camp and put it all together and I know I will be fine.

“I am expecting a win and I am very confident of getting it.

“One of my strengths is my head movement and I can be quiet elusive with feints and parries. If he comes forward on the night then I will make him miss and make him pay.

“If he leaves himself open then I will be straight on it to capitalise.

“Sometimes you get these journeymen that stay on the back foot and don’t throw anything and it is hard to knock them out. It shouldn’t be like that here.

“Hopefully he will come here wanting a fight and wanting to throw punches. If he does that then he will walk on to one and that will be it, goodnight, so I am excited.”

The Essex based pugilist has sparred with Olympic gold medallist and IBF Super-Middleweight champion James DeGale ahead of this fight. Pauls is full of confidence after sparring ‘Chunky’ and he doesn’t feel it will be long before he can search for titles of his own.

“I did six rounds with DeGale this week,” he revealed. “You don’t get better sparring than that. Sparring people like him will just take me to another level.

“It has put me in a fantastic position for this next fight and I couldn’t be in better shape.

“I feel amazing and I have worked so hard for this one because I am buzzing for it.

“I think a good performance will push me in the right direction towards titles. I do need to do more rounds and I wanted to do six here but it is only a four.

“I want a six rounder after this and then we can go and chase the titles next year.

“This win would keep me relevant and it will be a step up in the rankings. I will be getting close to the top 20. It is part of my development and I feel like I am progressing and learning all the time.”

The middleweight will have a strong support behind him as usual and he praised his fans for being there with him on his journey.

“I am planning on taking the same support as usual. We have made it a day out for everyone and we have an after party sorted so it should be a fun occasion.

“I am really lucky to have such a solid support behind me and they really do spur me on. It gives you extra motivation in training camp and it makes the whole business side a lot less stressful.

“It boosts you up during the fight too when people are cheering you and it gives you that extra 10% to get the result.

“I am absolutely buzzing too get back. It feels like forever since I boxed last.

“I have been unfortunate with fights not happening since May but I have had a brilliant training camp for this one and I can’t wait to get in the ring again.”

The event is again sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will host the Aftershow Party.

Popular Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, tops the bill as he defends his British Challenge Lightweight Title against Hereford’s Dean Evans.

Tickets are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 1.00pm with boxing commencing at 2.00pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) takes place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

Read more articles about: Brad Pauls

See Also