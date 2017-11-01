Nov. 2 Edition Of Golden Boy Boxing On ESPN Media Workout Quotes And Photos

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass (28-12-4, 18 KOs) hosted a media workout today at the Pascua Yaqui Wellness Center in Tucson, Arizona ahead of his 10-round welterweight fight against Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (19-3-1, 18 KOs) in the main event of the Nov. 2 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (11-0, 10 KOs), who will compete in the co-main event in the first defense of his Junior NABF Super Featherweight title against Cesar Valenzuela (14-5-1, 5 KOs), also participated in today’s event. Cesar Diaz (6-0, 5 KOs), the bantamweight prospect who will return in a six-round fight, and Christopher Gonzalez, the 140-pound prospect who will make his professional debut, took part as well.

Below is what the fighters had to say ahead of their respective bouts on the Nov. 2 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN:

JESUS “RENUENTE” SOTO KARASS, Welterweight Contender:

“I’m the kind of fighter who brings out the best of myself in every occasion, and this Thursday night will not be an exception. My fans are like my family. They know my strengths and weaknesses, and they know that I always get in the ring to give a good fight.”

“I haven’t really seen Abreu fight, only about one or two rounds, but I know he will come aggressively. He throws a lot of punches just as I do. Though he is younger, I have the experience. I don’t like to give predictions, but I just hope that we both leave the ring healthy and may the best man win.”

RYAN “KINGRY” GARCIA, Junior NABF Super Featherweight Champion

“I’m excited about defending my belt for the first time. But at the same time, it’s just like any other fight. It’s another step. I just need to get over this hurdle. I’ve heard that he [Valenzuela] said he was going to take me some rounds. But I’m extremely prepared. He can go ahead and try.”

“I’ve gotten a very warm welcome in Tucson, Ariz. A fan was waiting for me and even had a rose for my mom. Everyone has been treating me very well. I love the casino and the city. It’s a beautiful place, and it reminds me of my home in Victorville, Calif.”

CESAR DIAZ, Bantamweight Prospect:

“I feel really good. Everything has gone well. Since the start of training camp, I’ve felt great. When it comes to my style, I like to always move forward and attack. I don’t like to sit back and wait for opponents to come to me. This has been my style since the amateurs.”

“I don’t know much about my opponent [Melo]. I focus on my style, my training and on being in tip-top shape so I can be ready for anybody. I trained for and sparred with all kinds of styles, so I’m ready for anything he has to offer.”

CHRISTOPHER GONZALEZ, Super Lightweight Prospect:

“I’m very, very excited to make my professional debut. I’ve been telling all my family, friends and everyone in town to come watch me fight. There’s no place like my hometown. I love Tucson, and I’m happy to make my debut here. When it comes to my style, I like to box. Jabbing is my strength, along with my timing and speed.”

Soto Karass vs. Abreu, a 10-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Showdown Promotions and sponsored by TECATE, THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING and Hennessy “Never Stop, Never Settle” takes place Nov. 2 at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Ariz. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will transmit the fights at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 live coverage of the undercard fights will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the show currently on sale and range from $45.00-$125.00 (includes convenience fee). Tickets are available for purchase at the Casino Del Sol gift shop and online at www.casinodelsol.com.

