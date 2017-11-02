Gallagher To Williams: “Karma Is A Bitch”

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Liam Smith’s trainer Joe Gallagher has told rival opponent Liam Williams, “Karma is a b*tch.”

The two Liams go to war again at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on November 11 in a final eliminator for the WBO super-welterweight title, currently held by Miguel Cotto.

When the feuding fighters met in an ‘interim’ world title clash seven months ago, Smith won when a clash of heads forced badly cut Williams to be pulled out by trainer Gary Lockett after nine rounds.

Smith also suffered an X-rated cut when he was butted in round three and Gallagher insists it’s a case of what goes around comes around for the Welshman.

Williams claimed earlier this week that Smith should have been disqualified for the clash that ended the fight in Manchester.

Gallagher fired back: “Liam Smith went through everything in the first fight — cut, elbows, head butts. But he stuck in there even though he was behind. He had belief he could turn it around and did.

“Not enough credit was given to the solid, old school performance he gave. It was all negativity.

“Look at Liam Williams putting the head in on Liam Smith and that (the cut) wasn’t the first time in the fight. He did it all the time.

“He did it years ago with Ronnie Heffron. He did it with Gary Corcoran and karma is a bit of a bitch.

“You can’t go around elbowing and butting people all the time and think you can get away with it.”

Gallagher has admiration for the Welshman’s trainer Gary Lockett, but believes the British champion will be reluctant to have another war with his Liverpool enemy.

Gallagher added: “It was a real gritty performance from Liam Smith. They have had their chance to beat him and they are not going to beat him with pitter-patter stuff running around the ring.

“I know they talk about Liam Williams standing and having a fight, but he isn’t going to do that. He is going to run and it will backfire.

“Judges won’t score for him when he tries to nick a fight like that. They score for aggression when Liam Smith tries to make the fight.

“Liam Williams isn’t going to stand and have it with Liam Smith. He is going to box on the back foot and try to make it do a Hughie Fury v Joe Parker type of fight – not win it, but nick it.

“I have huge respects for Gary Lockett. He is good coach and knows his stuff. I am just giving my opinion when I’m asked what Liam Williams is going to do in Newcastle.”

Elsewhere on a huge evening of boxing in Newcastle Country Durham’s Thomas Patrick Ward (20-0) will defend his British Super-Bantamweight Championship against Brimingham’s Sean Davis (13-1-0)

Rising Guisborough Super-Lightweight star Josh Leather (12-0) makes the first defence of his IBF European title against Sunderland rival Glenn Foot (21-2).

Ricky Hatton-trained Heavyweight talent Nathan Gorman (10-0) faces undefeated German Heavyweight Mohamed Soltby (13-0) for the Vacant WBC International Heavyweight title.

Explosive Super-Middleweight Mark Heffron (Oldham, 16-0) another of Ricky Hatton’s excellent young stable of fighters, takes on former Tommy Langford and Jamie Cox opponent Lewis Taylor (19-4-1); undefeated Jeff Saunders (11-0) of Sedgefield takes on undefeated Liverpudlian Steven Lewis (14-0)

In addition, local prospects Troy Williamson (Darlington, 3-0) Kalam Leather (Guisborough, 2-0) Joe Maphosa (Thornaby, 1-0) and Michael Watson (Sedgefield, Pro debut) will all appear on the bill.

