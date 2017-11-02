USA Boxing Alumni Association Open for Registration

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The newly created USA Boxing Alumni Association registration is officially open for those interested in becoming members.

The Alumni Association, which was created to champion a lifelong, mutually beneficial relations between USA Boxing and its alumni, including boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans, will help connect generations of champions, as well as help inspire and give back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions inside and outside the ring.

“The Alumni Association will bring together former boxers, coaches and officials that have reached all levels of success in amateur boxing, as well as people who have a love for Olympic-style boxing,” commented Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director. “This association will help expand our grassroots and help create the future champions of USA Boxing and alumni members.”

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Open to anyone possessing a love for the sport and looking to stay connected with amateur boxing, the Alumni Association members are granted access to a variety of special events that will be hosted by the Alumni Association, including the first annual USA boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

The reception, which will honor and celebrate the five inaugural members of the Alumni Association Hall of Fame, will be held on December 8 in Salt Lake City in conjunction with the 2017 USA Boxing Elite and Youth National Championships & Junior and Prep Open. The five inductees include:

Muhammad Ali

Tom Coulter

Buddy Davis

Evander Holyfield

Roosevelt Sanders

World-renowned CBS and Showtime announcer Al Bernstein will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

“USA Boxing makes a positive difference in the lives of thousands and thousands of young people on a daily basis, and I am so honored to serve as emcee for the inaugural USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame Reception. This new arm of USA Boxing will be a terrific addition to an already great organization,” Bernstein said. “I look forward to a great week.”

In addition to Bernstein’s role as emcee, many esteemed members of the USA Boxing alumni community are scheduled to attend the inaugural event, including: Michael Carbajal, BJ Flores, Larry Fullmer, Virgil Hill, Raul Marquez, Steve Smoger, Jesse Valdez, Micky Ward and Eddie Weichers.

When joining, which cost $40/year, new members will be given a t-shirt, keychain and e-wallet. For more information on the USA Boxing Alumni Association, please contact alumni@usaboxing.org or visit USABoxing.org

Read more articles about: Muhammed Ali

See Also