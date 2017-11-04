Nathan Halton: Fireworks at the Hall

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Nathan Halton is delighted to be boxing in Plymouth for the first time on BCB Promotions’ ‘Fireworks at the Hall’ show at the Guildhall, Plymouth, on Sunday 5th November.

The 22-year-old has been in the stands in previous shows in Devon and he can’t wait to be a part of the action this time.

The Torquay based pugilist is thrilled to be boxing so close to home and wants to put on an exciting show for his fans.

“This will be my first time boxing in Plymouth,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I am from Torquay so it is not far for me at all and that is brilliant.

“It is just down the road from me and it means loads of people can come down and see me without the hassle of travelling.

“It is important to have a good support because it does give you a lift when you are in the ring so I am looking forward to that.

“It is always a good show in Plymouth so I am really excited about being on it. I always go to them to watch because I have friends that box on the show.

“I have known Carl Robson for years back in the amateur days so to now box on the show as a professional with those guys will be really nice. It will be another brilliant show as it always is there.

“It is always important to put on a performance because it helps to build your reputation. I want to show the people down in Plymouth what I can do and what I am about.

“I want this to be my best performance so far. I have trained hard for this and I want to show how much I have improved.”

The super middleweight believes he has the ability to deal with any style of opponent and he is keen to go one step further than his last fight and get the stoppage.

“I dropped my opponent in the first round last time out,” explained Halton. “ But he was a tough guy and he managed to stay in there. Ideally I would like to be putting guys away and that will come with experience.

“I am not going to rush for the knockout and I will focus on just boxing well but it would be nice to be able to get the stoppage and capitalise next time.

“I haven’t got an opponent yet so I haven’t got a game-plan. I will just box how I like to and then learn what my opponent is like when I am in there. I am always capable of changing and mixing it up.

“I can keep it long and keep the jab going but I can switch from that if and when I need to.

“I want someone that will come and give me a challenge. I want someone who is going to be aggressive and who is coming to win because that will bring out the best in me.”

The event is again sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.

Popular Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, tops the bill as he defends his British Challenge Lightweight Title against Hereford’s Dean Evans.

Tickets are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 1.00pm with boxing commencing at 2.00pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) takes place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

