Thomas LaManna to now face Samuel Amoako for LBF Intercontinental title

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tough veteran Samuel Amoako steps in for Tomas Mendez to fight popular welterweight contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in a scheduled ten-round bout for the LBF Intercontinental welterweight title on Saturday, November 18th at The Claridge in Atlantic City.

The bout will headline a nine-bout card promoted by Rising Promotions, Greg Cohen Promotions, Devin Haney Promotions & Winner Take All Productions.

“This is boxing and changes always happen. I was looking forward to fighting Mendez but due to visa issues, that killed the fight. I’m not taking Amoako lightly because any fighter is dangerous in their own way. Amoako has fought a lot of good fighters and only been stopped twice in his career. Wasn’t my favorite choice as opponent but Amoako was the first to sign contract last minute,” said LaManna.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Amoako of Silver Spring, Maryland via Accra, Ghana, has a record of 23-16 with 17 knockouts.

The 33 year-old Amoako is a 12 year-veteran and has wins over Albert Mensah (9-2-1) & Richard Amenfu (9-2). Amoako has faced some of the best fighters in the world in former world champion Gavin Rees as well as former world title challengers Miguel Roman, Sharif Bogere. Bogere has also shared the ring with top contenders Jonathan Maicelo, Tony Luis and Mike Reed.

Amoako has only been stopped twice, and this will be his 14th fight in the last 21 months. He is coming off a decision loss to Skender Halili on October 21st in Newark, New Jersey.

In an eight-round junior welterweight special attraction, Devin Haney (17-0, 14 KOs) of Las Vegas battles Taiwo Ali Sulaimon (21-5-1, 16 KOs) of Lagos, Nigeria.

In the ten-round co-feature, Raymond Serrano (23-4, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight Enver Halili (10-0, 3 KOs) of Bronx, NY in a welterweight bout.

In an eight-round battle for the WBC Fecarbox Super Bantamweight title, Adam Lopez (16-1-2, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas takes on Jorge Diaz (18-5-1, 10 KOs) of New Brunswick, NJ.

In an six-round junior middleweight bout fights Jeff Lentz (5-1, 1 KO) of Bellmar, NJ takes on an opponent to be named.

In a six-round welterweight bout, Yurik Mamedov (7-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY battles Vincent Floyd (3-3-1, 2 Kos) of Philadelphia in a welterweight contest.

Alvin Vermall, Jr. (13-0-1, 11 KOs) of Catskills, NY will take on an opponent ti be named in a six-round cruiserweight bout.

Sidell Blocker (1-9-1) of Pleasantville, NJ will fight a rematch with Tomas Romain (4-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight bout.

Jonathan Arroyo of New York will make his pro debut against Steve Moore (0-1) of Orange, NJ in a welterweight bout.

Tickets for the November 18th fight card at The Claridge are priced at $200, $125, $80 and $55 (General Admission) and can be purchased at www.RisingBoxingPromotions.com

Read more articles about: Samuel Amoako, thomas lamanna

See Also