Cletus Seldin – Tyrone James: Media Day Quotes & Ticket Update

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Super lightweight contender and Long Island knockout artist CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN, (20-0 16 KO’s), and undefeated welterweight prospect TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (5-0 3 KO’s) entertained the large group of press and fans at the Westbury Boxing Gym in Long Island today, in advance of their fights at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, this Saturday, November 11th. James will face veteran DANIEL SOSTRE (13-14-1, 5 KO’s) in a 6 round bout during the non-televised portion of the card. Also in attendance was Long Islander, TOMMY “THE RAZOR” RAINONE, who will be fighting on the non-televised portion of the card.

Seldin will be the TV opener on HBO, in a 10 round clash against Mexican brawler ROBERTO “MASSA” ORTIZ (35-1-2 26 KO’s). Headlining the card is DANIEL “MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS (32-2 29 KO’s) vs LUIS ARIAS (18-0 9 KO’s) in a 12 round bout and co-feature JARRELL “BIG BABY” MILLER (19-0-1 17 KO’s) vs MARIUSZ WACH (33-2 17 KO’s) in a 12 round heavyweight showdown. The HBO World Championship production is set to begin a 10:00 PM ET with Cletus Seldin vs Roberto Ortiz bout.

CLETUS SELDIN

“When Star Boxing told me that I had a fight on HBO, I just jumped at it, I didn’t even ask who the opponent was”

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

“Im ecstatic, so excited, to be fighting on HBO and to be in my hometown of Long Island.”

“This is my audition and I’m taking it as there is no tomorrow.”

“I want to show everybody that I am just a really hard working individual who as long as I work hard, I will get there.”

“Whether I am the first fight or the last fight, I will put on the most exciting fight of the night.”

TYRONE JAMES

“This is a big fight for me and I know that, but I am going to take it like any other fight, training 110% just like my other fights, and give it everything I have.”

“We will come out victorious.”

WATCH:

Cletus Seldin shows why he earned the name the “Hebrew Hammer” HERE.

FACTS:

Seldin Vs. Ortiz is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. Seldin-Ortiz is the opening TV bout on the HBO triple header featuring Jacobs Vs. Arias. Opening the action will be Super-Lightweight knockout artists Cletus Seldin and Roberto Ortiz squaring off in a 10-round bout, with unbeaten ‘Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin looking to make a big statement to get a major title shot. Jacobs Vs. Arias and Miller Vs. Wach are presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, in association with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Salita Promotions and Roc Nation Sports. The event takes place Saturday, November 11 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. BROOKLYN BOXING on Long Island is an extension of BSE’s BROOKLYN BOXING™ brand. For more information, visit brooklynboxingshop.com.

TICKETS:

SPECIAL OFFER: Use Code: STAR through the Ticketmaster link below to waive all Ticketmaster fees when purchasing tickets!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

Tickets for the live event are on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum.

Read more articles about: Cletus Seldin, Tyrone James

See Also