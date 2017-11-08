Prince Ranch Boxing Partners up with Pro Fighter Group to Assist in Helping Guide the Career of WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Prince Ranch Boxing (PRB) is happy to announce that they have partnered up with Pro Fighter Group (PFG), the management company that guides the career of undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion, Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs). PRB will work closely with PFG as Wilder takes his career to new heights.

“Deontay Wilder is one of the best heavyweight champions America has seen in decades,” said Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Here at Prince Ranch Boxing, our goal is to associate ourselves with the best people in the sport, and the folks at Pro Fighter Group are wonderful to work with. It’s an honor to be allied with such a tremendous fighter like Wilder”

After his stunning first round knockout against Bermane Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs), Wilder was adamant about his quest to fight Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs), who holds the WBA, IBF and IBO belts, and unify the titles.

