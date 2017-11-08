Training camp quotes for November 18th fight card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Below are quotes from some of the featured fighters that will be on display for the big championship boing card that will take place on Saturday, November 18th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The card is promoted by Rising Promotions, Greg Cohen Promotions, Devin Haney Promotions & Winner Take All Productions.

In the main event, Thomas LaManna will take on Samuel Amoako in a ten-round bout for the LBF Intnerconinetal Welterweight championship. In the eight-round co-feature undefeated sensation Devin Haney will appear in a junior welterweight bout. Raymond Serrano takes on undefeated Enver Halili in a ten-round welterweight bout. Also featured is a WBC Fecarbox Super Bantamweight title fight between Adam Lopez and Jorge Diaz.

Thomas LaManna – “This training camp has been good. I have a strong support system behind me so it keeps me focused on what I have to do. I’m looking forward to being apart of this great card and putting on a show. I never take any fight lightly and this is just another step towards a world title.”

Devin Haney–“I’m happy to be making my Atlantic City debut on November 18th. As always, I’ll be looking to bring an exciting fight to all the fans in attendance. All the fans can expect me to be at my best since I just fought on November 4th. I’m ready to do some damage.”

Raymond Serrano–“My training camp has been great. I am at The Wildcard Gym in Los Angeles, and I have been sparring with Miguel Cotto. I really do not know much about Halili other than he is undefeated. I know he is coming to win as no undefeated fighter wants to lose.I have been here before and this is my moment. I am ready to take his 0. I am looking forward to perform in Atlantic City on the 18th.”

Enver Halili- “Victory!! That’s all I know, I’m excited about this opportunity and it’s going to be another great win for me. I belong at the top, and nobody will stop me! Got a good opponent in front of me, but like I said nobody is going to stop me from where I’m meant to be!”

Adam Lopez–“Training camp has been good. I have been working hard. I have been fine tuning a lot of stuff including my jab. I have been working with Shakur Stevenson’s grandfather Wali Moses and a gentleman named O Elliott. Diaz is a good opponent, who ha been in a lot of good fights. He is no pushover who I am not looking past.

Jorge Diaz– “Everything is going great. I am in the best shape of my life. I have more muscle. I have been doing my strength and conditioning with Dr. Shawn Arent of Rutgers University. He is the President of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. My BO2 (Blood/Oxygen Intake) is the highest it has ever been at 70.2. Adam Lopez is a good aggressive prospect, who is very determined. May the best man win”

In an four-round junior middleweight bout fights Jeff Lentz (5-1, 1 KO) of Bellmar, NJ takes on Darryl Gause (2-0, 1 KO) of Vineland, New Jersey

In a six-round welterweight bout, Yurik Mamedov (7-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY battles Vincent Floyd (3-3-1, 2 Kos) of Philadelphia in a welterweight contest.

Alvin Vermall, Jr. (13-0-1, 11 KOs) of Catskills, NY will take on Nicholas Lavin (5-6, 4 KOs) of Shelton, Connecticut in a six-round cruiserweight bout.

Frederick Julan (6-0, 4 KOs) of New York, NY will fight Willis Lockett (15-21-6, 5 KOs) of Takoma Park, Maryland in a six-round light heavyweight fight.

Sidell Blocker (1-9-1) of Pleasantville, NJ will fight a rematch with Tomas Romain (4-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight bout.

Jonathan Arroyo of New York will make his pro debut against Steve Moore (0-1) of Orange, NJ in a welterweight bout.

Tickets for the November 18th fight card at The Claridge are priced at $200, $125, $80 and $55 (General Admission) and can be purchased at www.RisingBoxingPromotions.com

