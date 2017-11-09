Risk v Reward – Quotes From The Josh Taylor vs Miguel Vazquez Final Press Conference

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Fans and media alike gathered for a packed press conference today in the Scotsman Hotel, Edinburgh, just two days before world-class Super Lightweights Josh Taylor (10-0-0) and Miguel Vazquez (39-5-0) face off in front of a bumper crowd at the Royal Highland Centre, live on Channel 5. Both men were in confident mood ahead of Saturday night’s mouth-watering main event, which could spring-board the winner into world title contention.

QUOTES

JOSH TAYLOR: “It’s been a long camp, that’s for sure. I know Miguel is a serious fighter, and I’ve prepared thoroughly. This is the best shape of my career, and I expect this belt to stay in Edinburgh on Saturday. I know this will be a tough fight, but I feel very confident. Thanks to everyone for the support!”

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

MIGUEL VAZQUEZ: “I have a very important fight on Saturday, and I still have the motivation to keep winning. I respect Josh Taylor, and I come very well prepared for a tough fight. Hopefully I can win the title on Saturday night.”

BARRY MCGUIGAN: “It’s going to be a great night. We have plenty of competitive fights, and it’s a top night for the fans. I’m so excited for Saturday, and hopefully this is just the beginning of big time boxing in Edinburgh for us.”

SHANE MCGUIGAN: “Everyone’s bouncing off each other in camp, and the atmosphere is fantastic. I’m looking forward to Chris and Lee fighting, and Chantelle competing for her first title. Then, hopefully we can get the job done with the main man. Josh needs to beat guys like Miguel Vazquez on the way up, and I believe he’s on the verge of becoming a superstar.”

Saturday’s main event is also supported by an undercard stacked with talent from top to bottom. Following his Fight of the Night contender last time out against Steve Jamoye at the Braehead Arena, newly-crowned IBO Super Lightweight Inter-Continental title holder Jason Easton (10-0-0) takes on the unbeaten Czech national champion Josef Zahradnik (9-0-0) over twelve rounds. Edinburgh’s Easton is rarely in a dull fight, and he will be hoping to steal the show before a packed home crowd.

Exciting Cyclone prospect Chantelle Cameron (3-0-0) fights for her first pro title in just her fourth fight against Mexico’s Edith Ramos (6-1-1), as the pair square off for the vacant IBO Inter-Continental strap. Ramos is known for her durability, and Cameron will be looking to make a huge statement by producing a career-best performance en-route to claiming her first belt.

Dangerous Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole (9-0-0) faces Belgian champion Ali Baghouz (10-0-1) for the IBO Continental belt, as he aims to show the boxing world why so many experts are tipping him to go to the very top.

Decorated amateur and new Cyclone signing Lee McGregor makes his highly-anticipated debut on the bill, with stablemate Chris Billam-Smith (2-0-0) also featuring – as he looks to make it three knockout victories from three pro outings.

Elsewhere, unbeaten local talents Aston Brown (2-0-0), Iain Trotter (4-0-0), Michael McGurk (9-0-0) and Craig MacIntyre (7-0-0) also continue their development.

Undercard action will get underway live on 5Spike from 6:30pm, with coverage switching to Channel 5 from 9:45pm for the main event.

The scene is set for an action-packed encounter between two of the best Super Lightweights in the world on Saturday night in Edinburgh, and you can follow all of the build-up on our Twitter handle – @CyclonePromo; and/or our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/CyclonePromotions.

About Channel 5

Channel 5 launched as Britain’s fifth public service channel in March 1997 and has been owned by Viacom International Media Networks since September 2014. Channel 5, 5STAR, 5USA and Spike reach 4 in 5 of the UK viewing public each month with a broad mix of popular content for all the family across entertainment, documentaries, sport, drama from the UK and US, films, reality, comedy, children’s and news. My5 is a new service allowing viewers to watch content online for free from Channel 5, 5STAR, 5USA, and 5Spike.

QUOTES

CHANTELLE CAMERON: “I’m improving every day in the gym, and I feel fitter than ever going into this one. Edith is a durable, physical fighter, but if I want to win world titles, this is the kind of test I need over 10 rounds.”

JASON EASTON: “It’s great to be live on television again to defend my new title. Josef is a good fighter, but I just believe strongly that I’m better. I’ve improved so much since my last fight, and you’ll see that on Saturday night.”

LEE McGREGOR: “I can’t wait. It’s a massive platform for me to showcase my skills, and hopefully I can give the public a little taste of what’s to come over the next few years. I’m loving every minute, and I plan on soaking in everything during this fight week.”

JOSEF ZAHRADNIK: “I feel good ahead of this fight. I know Jason is a good fighter, and hopefully we can make a good fight for the fans to watch.”

EDITH RAMOS: “I have came very well prepared for this fight. I cannot wait for Saturday, and I hope to see everyone there. Hopefully I can win this belt and take it home to Mexico.”

Read more articles about: Josh Taylor

See Also