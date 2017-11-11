HBO Pre-Fight Preview Seldin-Ortiz

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

In the highly anticipated HBO World Championship Boxing TV opener, at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, undefeated Long Island bruiser Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (20-0, 16 KOs) faces his toughest test to date, TONIGHT, in Mexican slugger Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs).

Seldin is coming off of a career milestone appearance at The Paramount on September 28th, in Huntington, Long Island. By defeating Renald “Le Lion” Garrido in an absolute war in the Rockin’ Fights main event, Seldin earned the achievement of the most main event appearances at The Paramount, topping former Long Island World Champion, and Star Boxing product, Chris Algieri, for the crown.

Seldin is known for his crowd-pleasing style and for having immense power in both hands, shown by his 80% knockout ratio. In his return to the ring after almost a year due to medical ailments, Seldin defeated Renald Garrido by unanimous decision, but wasted no time proving why he earned the nickname the ‘Hebrew Hammer’. The two men slugged it out as the packed house chanted “Hamma, Hamma!” Garrido, proving to have a chin of steel, managed to hang on for the 10-round distance, in what turned out to be one of the most memorable Rockin’ Fights main events in recent memory.

Watch Seldin vs. Garrido from the Paramount on September 28th HERE.

Boxing Betting Click Here for free Boxing Betting Tips and odds

Roberto “Massa” Ortiz boasts an incredible record of 35 victories to only 1 loss. The one loss coming by the hands of former Interim WBC Super Lightweight Champion, Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse. Prior to his only defeat, Ortiz successfully defended his WBC Silver Super Lightweight title ten times. Looking to leave a statement on national television, under the bright lights of NYCB Live on Long Island, Ortiz knows that this is a big moment in his career.

With a knockout ratio of 68% through 38 total fights, Ortiz has dangerous power in both hands and has not been afraid to show it. The latest victim, to receive the wrath of “Massa” was Pascual Salgado in April, from the Oasis Hotel Complex, in Cancun Mexico.

Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin will be the TV opener on HBO, in a 10 round clash against Mexican brawler Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-1-2 26 KO’s). Headlining the card is Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-2 29 KO’s) vs Luis “Cuba” Arias (18-0 9 KO’s) in a 12 round bout and co-feature Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (19-0-1 17 KO’s) vs Mariusz Wach (33-2 17 KO’s) in a 12 round heavyweight showdown. The HBO World Championship Boxing production is set to begin a 10:00 PM ET TONIGHT with Cletus Seldin vs Roberto Ortiz bout.

Seldin Vs. Ortiz is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

INFO:

Fists will fly on November 11 in the opening TV bout, when super lightweight knockout artists Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (20-0 16 KOs) and Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs) square off in a 10-round bout from Long Island’s NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Seldin enters as an undefeated Long Island brawler with devastating power in both hands. He will be making his HBO debut in front of his home town fans known as “Hamma Heads.”

Before HBO goes on air, undefeated welterweight prospect Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James will be in a six-round clash against Daniel Sostre at NYCB LIVE. James has found success in making a name for himself fighting in the popular Star Boxing Rockin’ Fights series at the Paramount, in Huntington. The Elmont native has proven to be a fan favorite with his flashy, all pressure style.

FACTS:

Seldin Vs. Ortiz is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. Seldin-Ortiz is the opening TV bout on the HBO triple header featuring Jacobs Vs. Arias.Opening the action will be Super-Lightweight knockout artists Cletus Seldin and Roberto Ortiz squaring off in a 10-round bout, with unbeaten ‘Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin looking to make a big statement to get a major title shot. Jacobs Vs. Arias and Miller Vs. Wach are presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, in association with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Salita Promotions and Roc Nation Sports. The event takes place Saturday, November 11 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. BROOKLYN BOXING on Long Island is an extension of BSE’s BROOKLYN BOXING™ brand. For more information, visit brooklynboxingshop.com.

Seldin Long Island Media Workout: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/77j2l7b2vi0wu41/AADeV-IsgdSIti9Hq_sZ-zb7a?dl=0

Seldin Open Workout: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/30giwcopyav465m/AAB7ku_0ZmcM4MBF-AqxXqS9a?dl=0

Final Press Conference: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s4478f16ky9ws5x/AADc1sB8HTDy2lqOhF_wLKlba?dl=0

Read more articles about: Cletus Seldin, Roberto Ortiz

See Also