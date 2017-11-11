Oscar De La Hoya Presents New State Of The Art Boxing Equipment To Garden Grove Boxing While Joined By Dozens Of Youths In Attendance

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Oscar De La Hoya presented new, state-of-the-art boxing equipment valued at thousands of dollars today at Garden Grove Boxing. De La Hoya was joined by dozens of excited youth who gathered together to receive gloves, hand-wraps, mouth guards, headgear and other state-of-the art boxing equipment. Also during the giveaway, De La Hoya honored Ben Barker and the California Municipal Finance Authority as the 2017 Corporate Partner of the Year in recognition of their commitment to serving youth in Southern California.

“This event is about giving back, about giving a helping hand,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “This is about giving kids hope. When I was a kid, I used to love it when people would stop by the gym to give words of encouragement. It was inspiring. So if we can change and inspire and help families and kids out–then we’ve done our jobs as human beings.”

“I want to thank our partners at California Municipal Finance Authority, Garden Grove Boxing and the entire staff at Golden Boy Promotions for making this event possible. As long as I can give back, I’ll do it for the rest of my life. When you accomplish something in life and you have the opportunity to give back, then do it. It’s my motivation and my way of saying thank you.”

This was the fifth annual boxing equipment giveaway the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation has hosted for after-school youth programs. The Foundation, with the support of its corporate partner of the year California Municipal Finance Authority, is donating new, state-of-the-art boxing equipment to five gyms in Southern California that serve youth in economically disadvantaged communities. The equipment will help these local gyms to provide children and teenagers in their communities with an opportunity to practice the sweet science during their respective after-school programs. Recipients of the Foundation’s boxing equipment donations this giving season include Garden Grove Boxing in Garden Grove, Eddie Heredia in Los Angeles, Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles, Azteca Boxing Club in Bell, and Duarte Boxing Club in Duarte.

In 1995, De La Hoya started his namesake Foundation to help improve the quality of life for those living in disadvantaged communities. The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation supports the Oscar De La Hoya Animo Charter High School, the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (both located at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles) as well as numerous after-school programs that help guide young people toward leading positive lives and away from the circumstances of gang violence, juvenile delinquency, and substance abuse.

