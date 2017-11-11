TwitterFacebook

Weights from Hockessin, Delaware

Weights for Saturday Night’s championship fight card at the Hockessin PAL

Joey Tiberi 141.1 – Kevin Womack 143
(USBU America’s Junior Welterweight title)

Lamont Singletary 198.8 – Hafiz Montgomery 207.6
(USBU Northeast Regional Cruiserweight title)

Schmelle Baldwin 163.8 – Crystal Byers 162.2
Brandon Mullins 168.8 – Leon Deshields 168.2
Weusi Johnson 122.2 – Edgar Cortes 122.6
Michael Crain 152.8 – Anthony Woods 153
Maurice Horn 176 – Mike Anderson 173.6
Dino Peralta 159.8 – Sanny Duversanne 159
Ariel Lopez 117.6 – Angel Carvajal 117

Venue: Hockessin PAL
Promoter: Night Night Promotions
1st Bell: 7 PM ET (Doors 6 PM)

Tickets for this outstanding night of boxing range from $60 for General Admission ($65 at the door) and $45 for General Admission ($50 at the door) and can be purchased by calling 302-540-7203, 302-339-0648 or 302-650-8678.

Service members will receive a $10 discount with ID

 

