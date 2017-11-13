BCB Promotions’ Xmas Dinner Show

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Stokes brothers – Tom and Josh – are joined by fellow unbeaten boxers, Adam Harper and Jordan Clayton, on BCB Promotions’ Christmas professional boxing dinner show in Birmingham on Thursday, 21st December.

‘The Fight Before Christmas’, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Birmingham Hill Street and Alliance Scaffolding, is a four-fight dinner show that takes place at the Holiday Inn Birmingham.

Eldest Stokes brother, Josh, will be looking to secure a fifth straight victory in his debut year as a professional. The 24 year-old light heavyweight recorded his first stoppage last time out as he put Latvian Raimonds Sniedze to the sword.

On the contrary, younger brother, Tom, will be hoping to bounce back from a first defeat. The 22 year-old lost on points in a Fight of the Year contender with Tyler Denny for the Midlands Area Middleweight Title. Stokes lost by the slightest of margins but will be looking to end the year on a high.

Midlands Area Super Welterweight Champion Adam Harper has his sights set on the Commonwealth Title. The 29 year-old from Tewksbury was due to challenge current champion, Anthony Buttigieg, for the strap in Australia last month but an injury to Buttigieg means the fight has been rescheduled for the New Year. Harper will be looking to keep busy as he homes in on his Commonwealth shot.

Completing the dinner show is undefeated super welterweight, Jordan Clayton. Clayton drew his last contest after picking up a nasty cut against road warrior, Nathan Hardy. The 24 year-old from Solihull will be hoping for a smoother end to 2017.

Tickets are £65 per person to include a two-course meal. Contact the boxers direct or email errol@bcb-promotions.com.

The aftershow and weigh-in will take place at Grosvenor Casino Hill Street Birmingham, which is just a two minute walk away from the venue. All over 18’s welcome.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Hill Street Birmingham here: https://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/birmingham-hill-street

