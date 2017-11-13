Yunier Dorticos issues warning to Murat Gassiev

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

WBA World Champion Yunier Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs) is preparing for the fight of his career against IBF World Champion Murat Gassiev (25-0, 18 KOs) in the Ali Trophy semi-final and wants to make a statement to fight fans all over the world.

A World Boxing Super Series poll shows fans having the most trust in Usyk (74%), Gassiev (10%) and Briedis (9%) to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the cruiserweight division. That leaves seven percent for the Miami-based Cuban who views his odds quite differently.

“I have noticed the poll giving Usyk, Gassiev and Briedis a better chance than me to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy, but in my next fight I will have the last word and prove the poll wrong,” said Dorticos.

“I do not compare myself to anyone. I compete with myself. When I am training I hit the bag as if I was fighting with someone.”

“I am preparing my body and soul for the most important fight in my career. Because the only thing I’m going to accept is the victory. My family have deposited their trust and believe in me and I am going to pay back with a victory.”

Dorticos aka ‘The KO Doctor’ stunned in his quarter-final with a devastating KO victory in the third round over Russian Dmitri Kudryashov in San Antonio in September. And he predicts another jaw-dropping output against another Russian, Murat Gassiev, who blew away Polish Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in New Jersey in October with a powerful performance that also produced a third-round KO.

“The truth is I have no words to express my joy after my victory over Kudryashov,” said Dorticos.

“I have worked hard to be able to be a part of this tournament, I have worked hard to be able to prove that I am the best cruiserweight in the world. I believe I am the best in the world, and I can’t wait to fight again and show the fans all over the world once again what ‘The KO Doctor’ is about.”

“I’m ready to show Gassiev what a champion looks like and give him a challenge he’s never faced before. I want to take his belt. In other words; Gassiev is my next victim.”

Fight date and venue for Gassiev vs Dorticos will be announced in the coming weeks, with tickets going on sale later this month. Fans are asked to sign-up for ticket alerts at worldboxingsuperseries.com to avoid disappointment.

