Carroll Faces Santiago For IBF Intercontinental Super-Featherweight Strap

Jono Carroll will be out to boost his World ranking when he fights for the vacant IBF Intercontinental Super-Featherweight title on Saturday’s big ‘Frampton Reborn’ fight card at Belfast’s SSE Odyssey Arena.

The undefeated Meath-based Dubliner (14-0) was set to clash with his old rival Declan Geraghty this weekend in a rematch of their dramatic 2014 tussle, which Carroll won via disqualification after a fiery four rounds.

However, Geraghty was forced to pull out of the bout last week due to a hand injury, leaving Carroll in search of a replacement opponent.

Mexican Humberto de Santiago (15-4-1) has answered the call and the pair will clash for the IBF stepping-stone strap and a top-15 world ranking this weekend, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

“I was gutted to hear Deco pulled out, but I wasn’t too surprised,” said Carroll on his MTK stablemate and rival. “I never really thought he wanted the fight anyway.”

“But I’m buzzing to get another opponent sorted and to have the intercontinental title on the line. It’ll help me jump up the rankings and get closer to that ultimate prize. I want a world title and this is just another rung on the ladder I have to climb.”

