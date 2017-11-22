Blair Cobbs Improves to 8-0, 6 KOs with TKO Victory

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This past Saturday Prince Ranch Boxing’s super-lightweight prospect, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (7-0, 6 KOs), remained undefeated with a dominating performance against Ousmane Sylla (1-3-1, 1 KO), scoring a 4th round TKO. The scheduled 6-round bout took place at the at the Fitzgerald’s Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi.

“From the opening bell, Cobbs applied a tremendous amount pressure as he walked down Sylla, forcing him to fight going backwards. Cobbs was digging to the body with vicious intent. Cobbs continued to overwhelm Sylla with an all-out attack, landing multiple power shots to the head and body in rounds two and three.

Finally, Cobbs landed another solid right hook to the head forcing the referee to stop the bout in the fourth round, giving him the TKO victory.

“Going into this fight I felt I had to get the knockout,” said Blair Cobbs. “I did exactly that by applying a lot of pressure and going to the body.

After round three I knew he was wearing down, and that’s when I went for the knockout. Everything went great…now it’s time to get back in the gym and continue grinding.”

“Blair Cobbs is taking advantage of all the opportunities that have come his way,” stated Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I believe he has all the talent to become a world champion in the next couple of years. We are going to keep him very busy moving forward. Sky is the limit for this kid.”

