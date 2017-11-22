Citlalli Ortiz Grabs First Win of Women’s Youth World Championships

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Day two of the 2017 Women’s Youth World Championships in Guwahati, India brought two members of Team USA into the ring looking to advance one step closer to a world title.

Welterweight Citlalli Ortiz (Coachella, Calif.) grabbed Team USA’s first win of the championships with a split decision victory over Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan. She will return to the ring on Wednesday, Nov. 22 for a quarterfinals match-up against

The second American in today’s field, middleweight Sharahya Moreu (Albuquerque, N.M.), fell short of taking the judges card over Russian Anastasiia Shamonova.

Tomorrow the remaining six members of Team USA will make their tournament debut, including 2015 Junior World Champion Heaven Garcia (El Monte, Calif.) The other five boxers will all be making their international debuts.

Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Kay Koroma (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) are guiding the American delegation in India. This year’s tournament has brought 160 boxers from 31 different countries looking to take one of the ten World titles up for grabs.

Team USA Results:

69 kg: Citlalli Ortiz, Coachella, Calif./USA dec. over Nadezhda Ryabets/KAZ, 4-1

75 kg: Anastasiia Shamonova/RUS dec. over Sharahaya Moreu, Albuquerque, N.M./USA, 5-0

Tomorrow’s Schedule

48 kg: Amy Salinas, Las Cruces, N.M./USA vs.Gloria D’almeida/FRA

51 kg: Heaven Garcia, El Monte, Calif./USA vs. Chaewon Kim/KOR

54 kg: Isamary Aquino, Universal City, Texas/USA vs. Kateryna Rohova/UKR

57 kg: Roma Martinez, Humble, Texas/USA vs. Emily Mauermann/GER

60 kg: Diana Estrada, Hillsboro, Oregon/USA vs. Fatia Benmessahel/FRA

64 kg: Aidyl Cardenas, Calexico, Calif./USA vs. Khongorzul Batbold/MGL

