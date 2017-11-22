Lecturer Heaney Swaps Classroom For Ring

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Nathan Heaney is swapping the classroom for the boxing ring when he makes his professional debut on BCB Promotion’s Bilston show this weekend.

A successful amateur, Heaney makes his paid bow at the Imperial Banqueting Suite this coming Saturday, 25th November. The college lecturer wants to put on a boxing master class on his debut and bring the style of GGG to the Black Country.

“As an amateur I wouldn’t try and push people back on to the back foot and be really aggressive and I want that to change now I am a professional,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I love the Golovkin style and how he comes forward, but with a bit of boxing in there too.

“I will look to have that flare and suffocate people by keeping the pressure on them. I want to bring out that Golovkin style and also maintain a solid defence.

“I want to be dominant and keep nice and busy on my debut. I will make sure I am disciplined too and I won’t be making any silly mistakes.

“I know I will probably be up against a journeyman so I want to land my shots nice and clean and try and stop the guy.

“I want to be knocking people out in the pro game so it would be nice to start that straight away.”

The Stoke pugilist is taking plenty of fans with him to Bilston for support, including his father, Joseph, who was also a boxer. Heaney is excited to show people what he is about and he is hoping to build his reputation in the pro game immediately, starting with Wales’ Sean Gorman this weekend.

“I have had 90 fights as an amateur and it is something that I have done all my life. I know if I didn’t turn professional then I would regret it massively so I have just decided to go for it.

“I know I have talent so I want to see how far I can take that in the professional game. I am buzzing to get in the ring now and show what I am about.

“I have quite a few people coming down to watch me. It is not quite a local show but I know it will be a big one for me and I am really looking forward to making my debut in Walsall.

“I am taking a coach load of fans down and lots of people are driving as well. I have seen Walsall shows before and I know they are always packed so I am really excited.

“I think it is the best place for me to have my debut. Hopefully I can put on a performance that will create a bit of hype and I can build something and make a name for myself.

“My dad was an amateur boxer too. He was known for his one punch knockouts and I think that is where I get my power from.

“He was happy for me to go into boxing. He was my coach growing up but when it came to turning professional I decided to change coaches.

“I think he was a bit apprehensive about letting someone else take over the reins at first but he is fine with it now.

“I have been in the boxing game for a long time now so hopefully I can get fast-tracked in the professionals.

“I will have a couple of four round fights to adapt and then I want to be pushing on an upping the rounds.

“I know I only have around a five year window to achieve all that I want to in the pro game so I don’t have time to be hanging around.”

Ricky Summers takes on Spain’s Romero Gonzalo at the top of the bill after Coventry’s Joe Sherriff pulled out of their scheduled contest for the vacant Midlands Area Light Heavyweight Title

The show, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, also features MTK fighters Jason Welborn and James Beech Junior.

Rowley Regis’ Welborn takes on Plymouth roadwarrior, Cristian Hoskin-Gomez whilst Walsall’s Beech steps in with Nicaraguan-born Spanish resident, Elvis Guilen.

Like Heaney, Wolverhampton cruiserweight, Antony Woolery, makes his professional bow. The 32 year-old takes on Latvia’s Dmitrij Kalinovskij.

Limited tickets are available priced at £35 general admission and £60 (VIP Ringside to include food), and can be purchased by calling the boxers or online here:

https://iboxingtickets.com/t/bombs-away-25th-november-2017-walsall

The show was originally scheduled to take place at Walsall Town Hall but, following the tragic death of Reagan Asbury outside the venue last month, was moved to Bilston as a sign of respect to all those affected. A ten bell salute will be rung before the main event as a mark of respect.

The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall, who will host weigh-in and aftershow party, click here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/

