Star Boxing adds star studded undercard for Nov 25th card

On November 25th, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is bringing fireworks to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. In the co-feature bout, Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (Woodhaven NY, 14-0 5KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against the impressive Danny O’Connor (Framingham, MA 28-3 10KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title. The main event is a title bout between current WBC International and Continental Americas champion Constantin Bejenaru (Brooklyn NY, 12-0 3KOs), defending his WBC International and Continental Americas Cruiserweight Titles vs #1 mandatory challenger from South Africa, Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu (Kato Ridge, South Africa 18-3 11KOs).

The undercard for this exciting night of fights is not to be overlooked. New England prospect “Action” Anthony Laureano (E. Hartford CT, 5-0 3KOs) returns home to go toe to toe against Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez (Huntington NY, 8-2 1KO) in what is set to be a 6-round Jr. Welterweight showdown between two bangers. Laureano made his New York debut at the Paramount in September, earning a vicious knockout of James Lester. Hernandez earned the nickname “Hitman” due to his love for exchanging with opponents in the center of the ring. This is one bout you will not want to miss.

Returning to the ring after a three-year layoff, coming from Huntington, NY by way of Haiti, undefeated Jr. Middleweight Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (Huntington NY, 6-0 1KO) makes his return to the ring in a 6-round Jr. Middleweight bout against Daniel Castro (Yonkers NY, 2-1 1KO). Toussaint has fought 6 times at the popular Long Island series, Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights, and will be fighting for the first time at Mohegan Sun.

In a 6-round middleweight bout, former women’s middleweight world champion Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (Providence RI, 12-6-1 4KOs) steps in against Tiffany Woodard (Wilson NC, 4-8-3 3KOs). The last time Reis took to the ring at Mohegan Sun, she fought her way to a unanimous decision victory over Ashleigh Curry, and will look to continue her winning ways on November 25th.

Carlos Marrero (Hartford CT, Pro-Debut) will look to begin his career with a win in his hometown, as he takes on Sequan Felton (Rochester NY, 1-2) in a scheduled 4-round super featherweight bout.

Valerio Nocera (Rome Italy, 3-0-1) will put his undefeated record on the line as he makes his United States debut, against Dan Murray (Lanoka Harbor, NJ/Boston, MA, 2-1) who is no stranger to big stages, as he recently fought on the undercard of Garcia vs. Broner at the Barclays Center. This bout is a scheduled for 4 rounds in the Jr. Welterweight division.

“From top to bottom, we have put on a top notch card for the deserving Connecticut fans at Mohegan Sun,” said Star Boxing head Joe DeGuardia. “Not only will we have two very competitive WBC title fights in Bejenaru vs Mchunu and Gonzalez vs O’Connor, but we are also excited to have Anthony Laureano back in front of his hometown fans against Johnny Hernandez in what should be a great bout between two bangers. From the time the doors open at Mohegan Sun Arena, we expect a rowdy and ready crowd, prepared for an exciting night of fights.”

